Bradley leads Monticello girls swimming and diving team to second-place finish in state meet

RICHMOND — A year ago, the Monticello girls swimming and diving team celebrated the program’s first VHSL Class 3 state championship with a resounding victory.

The Mustangs' quest for a repeat came up two seconds short as Maggie Walker-Governor’s School (253) won the final event to edge Monticello (245) by eight points for the 2022 state title at SwimRVA in Chesterfield County.

Leading by two points heading into the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Mustangs were seeded second and need to finish ahead of the Dragons to secure a share for the title.

Maggie Walker went on strong and used a strong anchor leg from Christine Datovech, to outduel York to claim the race win and the state championship. Monticello’s team of Eloise Weary, Josefine Van Beek, Allisan Bendall and Mariam Mithqal shaved nearly four seconds off their seed time, but had to settle for fourth overall.

“I was trying really hard to get third place so we could get the first-place trophy,” said Mariam Mithqal, who swam anchor leg on the final event. “It was still a good swim.”

Monticello coach Jennifer Csapo couldn’t agree more.

“Miriam just swam a 51.9 for the first time in her life and every single athlete in that heat was fighting so hard, and there’s nothing to be upset about that finish,” Csapo said. “I’m so proud of them. I mean, it’s not No. 1, but did you see that?’

The night was full of excitement as Monticello continued to churn out impressive performances.

Izzy Bradley won an individual state title and two relay championships to cap off a sensational high school career. The UVa signee finished second in the 50-yard freestyle (23.04), then set a new state meet record in the 100-yard backstroke (53.45).

Bradley opened the meet in strong fashion as she teamed with Elisabeth Bendall, Mithqal and Allison Bendall to successfully defend their 200-yard medley relay state title in 1:45.07. Bendall, Josefine Van Beek, Eloise Weary and Bradley won the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:38.43)

“I think that being back in this environment two years later, we’ve all been looking forward to it,” Bradley said. “I think it helps their performance and everyone swam their hardest. They swam to the end. They raced and that’s all that we can ask for, so we’re happy with it. I can’t believe this is my last meet. It’s so crazy.”

Elisabeth Bendall had a terrific final high school meet for the Mustangs. The Northeastern signee was third in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.92) and fifth in the 200 IM (2:10.46).

“It’s been amazing,” Bendall said. “I love high school swimming and I love the team and being able to represent them was the greatest thing ever. I’m just so glad that we went out like this.”

Sophomore Allisan Bendall finished seventh in the 200 IM (2:21.10) and sixth in the 500-freestyle (5:18.57) Mariam Mithqal was sixth in the 100-yard freestyle (53.01) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:58.45).

Csapo couldn’t be prouder of her team.

“Especially after last year, it was just me and seven girls and we got on a bus and went down to Christiansburg and our win was anticlimactic,” Csapo said. “But for them to have this opportunity, this was the meet that they were prepared for. This is the meet that they deserved.”

As for her senior leaders, the Monticello coach said the sky is the limit for Elisabeth Bendall and Bradley.

“Izzy and Elisabeth are very special,” Csapo said. “Just to watch them grow into the amazing young women they are, they are going to crush it in college. UVa and Northeastern really got them something special.”

On the boys' side, Valentin Dowd, Cooper Roy, Trevor Tharp and Graham Dugas led Monticello to an eighth-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay (1:45.56). Individually, Roy finished eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.39).

Woodson leads Fluvanna County

Ahmad Woodson had an impressive performance for the Flucos with a pair of all-state performances. Woodson finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle relay (4:23.59) and added a seventh-place effort in the 200-yard freestyle (1:48.21).

Gus Jones finished seventh in the 100-yard butterfly (53.32). John Layne placed second in the 1-meter diving (357.00 points) and Jacob Ondek (303.65) was fourth overall.

Big day for Fuller

Alexandra Fuller made the most of her first high school state meet, relishing in the spotlight to turn in a couple of big performances.

The freshman finished second in the 100-yard freestyle (51.37) and followed that up with a third-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle (23.66).

She also teamed with Vaile Altherr, Ally Lounsbury and Anne Charlotte Robinson to place eighth in the 200-medley relay (1:58.63).

In diving, Sarah Beth Robinson was seventh in the 1-meter competition (223.50).

Keenan shines in the sprints for CHS

William Keenan earned a pair of all-state performance for the Black Knights.

He also teamed with Quin Ragsdale, Teddy Buckner and Dylan Halbert to finish eighth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:31.92) and seventh in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:25.71).

Monroe earns all-state honors in relays

Rachel Hill, Ryleigh Fox, Eliah Dojack and Cayden Fox finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:43.97) to lead William Monroe. The same quartet finished sixth in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:49.36).

