Boys basketball seasons at Regents and St. Anne's-Belfield ended by COVID-19

Two more high school basketball teams in Central Virginia have seen their seasons come to an end this week because of COVID-19.
The Regents School boys basketball team was set to take part in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics state semifinals Monday, but a positive COVID-19 test on the team ended its bid for back-to-back state championships.
While Regents' season ended in the playoffs, St. Anne’s-Belfield's boys basketball season was cancelled before it even began.
STAB was set to finally start its season after a two-month delay last Saturday before contract tracing forced the season to be shut down before the Saints' first game.
Regents joins the boys and girls programs at Charlottesville and William Monroe, as well as the Albemarle girls and Western Albemarle boys teams in seeing their season ended early because of the pandemic.
“We had to miss five games during the regular season because of COVID protocols, but they were all because of other teams,” Regents boys basketball coach Travis Johnson said. “We have not had one COVID issue during our season. Our school has done a great job of allowing us to be in school and helping to keep kids and staff safe. This was our first case of COVID and I was, and still am, devastated for the player.”
Johnson said he learned about the positive COVID case within his program Sunday evening while preparing for Monday’s state semifinal game. He knew immediately that Regents would not be able to continue its season.
“It was extremely tough to tell the kids,” Johnson said. “Our goal for the basketball season was to defend our state title and now we were not going to be able to do that. Not because a team had beaten us, but because we could not go onto the floor to play the game. The kids were in shock obviously. They did not know how to respond. They were hoping I was telling them a bad joke. Once the reality of the situation had time to settle in, there were a lot of tears.”
Landon Swingler, one of the senior leaders on the team, put the decision in perspective.
“I am thankful to have even be able to step onto the floor this season while we are still in the midst of a pandemic,” he said. “The Regents basketball program is devastated for this ending, especially for us seniors.”
Johnson said the team met via Zoom call on Monday and the players and coaches had an opportunity to reflect on the season. The Lions' coach said the meeting was beneficial for all involved.
“I cannot tell you how proud I was of each and every one of them,” he said. “Yes, they were hurting over not being able to play, but there was something bigger going on during that time. The guys started talking about how great the season was and how they really enjoyed playing with each other. They were so thankful to have played the 10 games that we got to play They were thankful we got to have a senior night to be able to honor our senior class. They were looking at all of the positives and they were not going to allow this situation to define their season. These are things we talk about every day in practice.
"I don’t want us to be defined by how many games we win or lose, or by how many titles we win. That is not Regents basketball. Regents basketball is about walking alongside these young men and steering them closer to the Lord. It is going through tough things, just like this, and learning how to handle them the right way.”
Swingler said the final meeting was therapeutic for the team, especially for him and fellow seniors Drew Martin, Will Hoover, Lucas Rice and Nathan Scott.
“Although we would have loved to finish our season the right way, this is bigger than the game of basketball,” Swingler said. “It is about the safety of our coaches and players. We all wish we could be playing but there is a greater meaning behind this. We gave it our all in the 10 games we got to play and we are thankful for even being able to step on the court. Regents basketball is a family all the way, from our oldest coach to our youngest player. We will all support each other no matter what and this adversity will only strengthen our bond.”
At STAB, the season was called off Monday, two days after COVID-19 contact tracing was discovered just hours prior to the team’s season debut last Saturday.
After waiting two months to finally take the court, Saints coach Damin Altizer admitted it was tough to hear the news.
“It wasn’t a decision anyone wanted to have to make, but it was the right decision,” he said. “No one has worked harder than the students in hoping to make this season a reality and to have to share with them that our season was canceled was extremely difficult.”
Last week, STAB announced plans to opt out of a girls season, citing a lack of competitive games available. For the boys team, it was tough to process the news about their season too.
“It’s really just been one of those battles you can’t seem to win,” said STAB guard Justin Taylor. “I’ve been super proud of all of our guys on the team and our coaches because we’ve taken all the necessary steps and precautions for us to have a season and have been practicing and preparing for games for two months now, which is why it hurt so bad when it’s just taken away from you.”
Despite the cancellation of the season, Altizer said there are some positives that have come from the past three months.
“Our kids have been tremendously resilient throughout the whole season and this was no different,” Altizer said. “They’ve been a special group all year and though disappointed, it wasn’t 24 hours later when they were texting asking how soon we could get back in the gym for workouts. Their ability to handle a setback with relentless optimism could serve as an inspiration to us all.”
Altizer and his coaches met with the players Monday and they talked about what is next. The STAB coach praised the team’s resiliency and effort to make the season a reality. He also challenged the underclassmen to make next winter a season to remember.
“Knowing how special we could have been this season with the time and effort we’ve been putting in together as a team makes it that much more frustrating,” Taylor said. “At the end of the day, we know we can’t ultimately control any of these COVID-related issues that go on in the world and we just have to come back even stronger next year.”