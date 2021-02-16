Boys basketball seasons at Regents and St. Anne's-Belfield ended by COVID-19

“It was extremely tough to tell the kids,” Johnson said. “Our goal for the basketball season was to defend our state title and now we were not going to be able to do that. Not because a team had beaten us, but because we could not go onto the floor to play the game. The kids were in shock obviously. They did not know how to respond. They were hoping I was telling them a bad joke. Once the reality of the situation had time to settle in, there were a lot of tears.”

Landon Swingler, one of the senior leaders on the team, put the decision in perspective.

“I am thankful to have even be able to step onto the floor this season while we are still in the midst of a pandemic,” he said. “The Regents basketball program is devastated for this ending, especially for us seniors.”

Johnson said the team met via Zoom call on Monday and the players and coaches had an opportunity to reflect on the season. The Lions' coach said the meeting was beneficial for all involved.