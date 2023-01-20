Boys basketball: Patriots fend off Black Knights in second half

It’s always a battle when Albemarle and Charlottesville’s boys basketball teams take the floor in a Jefferson District showdown.

The latest installment was no different as the Patriots used a strong second half to run away with a 71-58 home victory over the Black Knights.

Ben Wesson scored a game-high 19 points, including five 3-pointers to lead the Patriots to a season sweep over the Black Knights.

“We learned a lot about them from the first game, how they play, their shooters, their scorers, how they defend us,” Wesson said. “We really worked hard in practice going over that and we played well tonight.”

Charlottesville came out firing on all cylinders in the first quarter as four of the five starters scored in the opening stanza. Luca Matic scored four points inside and point guard Jacoby Lynch added four more to give the Black Knights a commanding 13-2 lead.

After a slow shooting start, Albemarle (14-2 overall, 7-1 district) rebounded thanks to its press and turning turnovers into easy buckets. Ben Wesson led the charge with five points and Polo Hill came off the bench to net three more as the Patriots trimmed the lead to 21-14 after one quarter.

The surge carried over into the second as Ben Wesson scored a pair of 3-pointers and Carter Wesson added another to give Albemarle its first, lead, 29-27 with 2:45 left in the half.

Charlottesville answered from the free-throw line as Aidan Yates was 4-for-4 from the charity stripe to give the Black Knights a 34-32 halftime lead.

Coach Mitchell Minor’s team opened the third quarter with a big effort as Aidan Yates and Matic scored three points apiece to give Charlottesville a 43-40 lead with 4:42 left in the game.

That’s when the Patriots turned the tide with its defense. Coach Maynard’s team forced five turnovers and limited the Black Knights to just two free throws, as they closed the quarter on a 11-2 run. Polo Hill anchored the offensive charge with six points in the final minute to give the Patriots 54-45 lead with one quarter to play.

“Defense is a big part for us,” Grevious said. “We take pride in that and Coach [Maynard] really wants us to master that part of basketball. Defense is big for us. Offensively, we started off slow, but we knew we just had to come out stronger in the second half.”

Keyshawn Yates knocked down a big bucket early for Charlottesville (7-7, 4-3) to cut the lead to 55-51 with 5:41 left. But foul trouble spoiled the comeback attempt as the Black Knights had three players foul out in the contest as Albemarle pulled away for a convincing victory.

“We started getting to the line more,” Ben Wesson said. “Hitting our shots, just played great as a team on offense and defensively as well.”

Carter Wesson shook off a slow start offensively to finish with 13 points for the Patriots. Christian Humes was a force on both ends of the floor and ended with 12 points. Lamri Parler and Hill each tallied nine in the victory.

For Charlottesville, Yates paced his team with 16 points. Luka Matic added 15 points in the paint and Hill added 13 more to lead a balanced attack.