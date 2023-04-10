On Virginia’s home course and during the opening round of the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial tournament, Cavaliers senior Pietro Bovari plotted his path toward contention.

Bovari’s 7 under, 64 was a career-best round and paced the field of golfers from 14 different schools through the first round at Birdwood Golf Course.

The Milano, Italy native followed that up with a solid second round, shooting a 1 over, 72 to cap the day at 6 under and only two strokes off co-leaders Luke Clanton of Florida State and David Nyfjall of Northwestern, who are each 8 under through 36 holes.

Bovari tallied 11 birdies on Monday, but Nyfjall’s two eagles were tied for the most for any player in the field.

Bovari is part of the first of two UVa groups participating in the event. The No. 21 Cavaliers’ A-team of Bovari, freshman Ben James (-5), junior Chris Fosdick (-5), junior George Duangmanee (even) and graduate student Jack Montague (+3) completed the day in the second place — at 18 under, 550 — behind Florida State, which finished 30 under.

During the first round, all five Seminoles individually shot better than even par with Brett Roberts (-6) and Frederik Kjettrup (-6) propelling FSU to a 20 under, 264 team score.

Virginia Tech was even par on Monday, and the Hokies were aided by junior Kobe Valociek’s hole-in-one on the par-3, 17th hole in the first round.

The 54-hole tournament featured two rounds on Monday and will conclude with a final round on Tuesday beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Swimming & Diving Awards

On the heels winning its third consecutive national championship, the Virginia women’s swimming and diving program collected more hardware on Monday when the Atlantic Coast Conference named Cavaliers senior Kate Douglass its Women’s Swimmer of the Year, freshman Aimee Canny its Women’s Freshman of the Year and coach Todd DeSorbo its Swimming Coach of the Year.

Douglass earned ACC Swimmer of the Year for the second straight season, having won three NCAA individual titles — 200 IM, 100 butterfly and 200 breaststroke – in NCAA, American and US Open record times. She also was part of four relay titles to lead UVa to another national crown.

She was also tabbed as the Honda Sport Award winner for swimming and diving by the College Women Sports Awards on Monday.

Canny joined the Hoos in January and made an immediate impact to grab her ACC accolade. She was a member of the 800-freestyle relay and 400-medley relay national-title winning groups and she placed third in the individual 200 freestyle.

DeSorbo guided UVa to becoming just the sixth program ever to win three national titles in a row and he helped 17 swimmers and two of his divers qualify for the 2023 NCAA championships.