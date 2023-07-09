For the first time in the last five years, Virginia has produced a first-round pick, and he’s shipping up to Boston.

On Sunday evening, the Boston Red Sox made Cavaliers catcher Kyle Teel the 14th overall selection in the opening round of the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.

He’s the 15th first-round pick the Hoos have had in their history and the 13th first-rounder to come out of the program during 20th-year coach Brian O’Connor’s career.

The 14th overall pick is the earliest a catcher from UVa has ever been selected, and he was the first college catcher taken in this draft class on the heels of becoming the college game’s most decorated backstop this season. Teel was a consensus All-American, the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year and the recipient of the Buster Posey and Johnny Bench Awards, which each honors the nation’s top catcher annually.

This past spring as a junior for the Hoos, Teel won the ACC batting title, to become just the fifth catcher in the last 30 years of the conference to win it. Georgia Tech’s Jason Varitek (1993), Florida State’s Posey (2008), Miami’s Yasmani Grandal (2010) and Georgia Tech’s Joey Bart (2018) were the others, and all four of them were first-round selections.

The left-handed hitting Teel finished the campaign with a .407 average to go along with 13 homers, 25 doubles and 69 RBI. Behind the plate, he caught 15 of 24 runners who tried to steal bases against him.

From the beginning of his sophomore season through the end of his junior year, Teel started and caught 123 consecutive games. He ended his career in the top-10 at UVa for homers, runs scored, total bases, doubles and batting average, and his four grand slams were the most for any player in the history of the Cavaliers.

The Red Sox hadn’t picked a player from UVa since Reed Gragnani, a 21st-rounder, in 2013.

It’s possible Teel begins his pro career in the Commonwealth. Boston’s Single-A affiliate is the Salem Red Sox who play their home games at Salem Memorial Ballpark in the Roanoke area. The franchise’s other affiliates include the High-A Greenville Drive, Double-A Portland Sea Dogs and Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.