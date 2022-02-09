Bond between Tony Elliott and Des Kitchings began with a work cell phone

He was enjoying his first stint as an assistant coach in the pros.

Des Kitchings said he liked tutoring the Atlanta Falcons’ running backs this past fall while working and competing at the top level of the sport.

“There’s very few, if any, people that I would have left the NFL to come back to college to work with,” Kitchings, Virginia’s new offensive coordinator, said Wednesday, “and one of those guys is Tony Elliott.”

Elliott, the first-year coach of the Cavaliers, and Kitchings crossed paths early in their respective careers even though they never worked together before Elliott hired Kitchings to join him at UVa last month.

The pair nearly worked alongside one another in 2008, though, when Elliott took a gig as Furman’s wide receivers coach just as Kitchings was departing the school to take a job at Vanderbilt.

“Back at that time, with the cell phones,” Kitchings said, “you had to leave that cell phone number with the university, so my cell phone became Tony’s cell phone. So, to this day, he still has the same number and I know his cell phone number by heart because it used to be my cell phone.”

Kitchings said that’s how their bond began. People would call the number trying to reach Kitchings, and then Elliott would have to call Kitchings to let him know who tried to get in touch with him.

Occasionally, while Elliott was at Furman, Kitchings would go back since it’s his alma mater and the two would chat. They competed against each other years later, too, when Elliott was the OC at Clemson and Kitchings was an offensive assistant at N.C. State. Kitchings said during those years they told each other they’d try to hire the other if at any point either of them earned a head-coaching chance.

“So, just coming from a personal relationship,” Kitchings said, “obviously to come and help him build a program the way that he sees it, and relationship-based where the student-athlete really matters, and believing in that approach, we can put together the product on the field to win here at UVa.”

Developing the offense

Last week, Elliott said he gave the reins to Kitchings to take the lead with the rest of the offensive staff.

Beyond Elliott, the longtime and highly-successful ex-Clemson play-caller, and Kitchings, who has extensive ACC and SEC experience in addition to his one year in the NFL, the group includes returning UVa offensive line coach Garett Tujague and wide receivers coach Marques Hagans as well as newcomers, quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb and running backs coach Keith Gaither.

With Kitchings directing, it’s a unified task for those coaches to figure out how the Cavaliers will operate on offense. He said recently the staff’s afternoons have been spent watching cut-up clips of the Falcons, Clemson and Virginia on offense from this past season.

“It’s open dialogue,” Kitchings said. “I tell them all the time, ‘I don’t have all the answers and five brains are better than one.’ So, it’s a collective group, and then Coach Elliott’s involved in that as well in putting together the best product we can to help us win games.”

Said Elliott: “It’s unique for me because for the last 11 years I’ve been part of those meetings. Now I’m turning it over to Des. But Des and I have spent enough time in the offseason and will collaborate throughout the course of the season to be on the same page. So, Des will run those meetings as he’s installing.”

When Kitchings’ future about leaving the Falcons for UVa became known, Atlanta coach Arthur Smith said he thought Kitchings would make a great coordinator for a few reasons, including the ability to listen and work with the rest of the coaching staff.

“He’s a smart coach,” Smith said then. “He communicates well and understands how to provide value every week in terms of strategically coming up with ideas and getting his guys ready to go.”

Kitchings said a feature he wants his offense to maintain is balance, which is valued by Elliott also.

He wants the Cavaliers to be able to run the ball or pass the ball whenever they need to.

“When we look back at the end of the season,” Kitchings said, “we’re not saying we’re going to be 50 percent run, 50 percent pass. But we’ll be balanced enough that if the game requires us to win the game running the football, that we’re capable.”

How Kitchings’ past factors in

A lengthy list of influencers impacted Kitchings’ career and how he views offense.

He rattled off the coaches — Smith, former N.C. State coach Tom O’Brien, former N.C. State offensive coordinator Dana Bible, Air Force coach Troy Calhoun and Pittsburgh Steelers OC Matt Canada — he’s learned from and taken ideas from.

Canada was the offensive coordinator for three of the eight seasons Kitchings was at N.C. State.

“Some of the jet sweep type things that [Canada] implemented the time we were at North Carolina State,” Kitchings said as an example, “and being able to run the ball very effectively. And that’s the thing that Coach Elliott and I have talked about over the years.

“Obviously, he’s had a lot of success and that’s one of the unique things about him. There’s a lot of guys that are head coaches that are presenting their vision of what they want to try to accomplish in their programs, but he’s a guy that’s actually done it, you know. … So his expertise combined with some of my influences, even to recently here with Arthur Smith in Atlanta, who’s another sharp guy and offensive mind. Now, Coach Elliott and I get to work together to mesh those into one.”

Elliott said the process has worked well so far.

“It’s been fun to see those [offensive coaches] interact because there’s been a lot of exchange of questions,” he said. “Also, a lot of exchange of techniques, a different way of doing things and so I’m excited because I’m anxious to see what it’s gonna look like. You have my background coming from a tempo offense that morphed into what it was at Clemson over the last five or six years and then you have Des Kitchings, who’s coming from the NFL, running an NFL system and then also his experience with Matt Canada.”

Kitchings said it’s also critical to evaluate UVa’s current personnel to begin brainstorming how they’ll fit in the system the Cavaliers are forming. He said most mornings, the coaching staff will watch the team work out with strength coach Adam Smotherman to gauge players.

Kitchings said he was thrilled to find out quarterback Brennan Armstrong planned to return instead of opting for an early entrance into the NFL Draft, and that the pair have started to develop a trust since then. Armstrong has some input on the offense also, Kitchings said, and he also noted how much he believes in the Cavaliers’ current crew of wide receivers — Dontayvion Wicks, Lavel Davis Jr., Billy Kemp and Keytaon Thompson.

The position Kitchings has to figure out how to prepare for this fall and utilize is the one he’ll spend the most time with. In addition to his coordinator duty, he’s also the team’s tight ends coach, and UVa is without a clear-cut starter there since former standout Jelani Woods is onto the NFL.

“Particularly with the skill set we have at the perimeter now,” Kitchings, a past tight ends coach at Furman and N.C. State, said, “if we have a tight end that could take advantage of the middle of the field or create a one-on-one on the back side of a three-by-one formation, that only makes us tougher to defend. And hopefully, it eliminates a double-team on one of our wideouts, so we value that position and we’re going to recruit that position every year.”

Elliott said he’s eager to see the scheme come together.

“I don’t know if you can put a label on it right now,” Elliott said. “It’s gonna be the Virginia offense.”

