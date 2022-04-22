Boar's Head Resort Women's Open semifinals set

Semifinal Saturday of the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open is all set — and it should be one great day of tennis.

American Louisa Chirico takes on sixth-seeded Italian Lucrezia Stefanini, while second-seeded Tatjana Maria of Germany squares off against third-seeded Xiyu Wang of China.

Wang was extremely impressive in a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Taylor Townsend, winning 74% of the points on her first serve and converting on four of 10 break-point chances.

“I didn’t do anything special — I just did what I was able to do in the match and fight every point,” Wang said. “She’s been playing really well, so I just tried to do what I could do by saving every ball — running.”

Wang’s coach, former top-10 singles player Janko Tipsarevic, said she loved the “control aggression” that Wang displayed throughout the match.

“Xiyu is generally a very aggressive player, sometimes to her own detriment,” Tipsarevic said. “Today you could clearly see that she was very patient and aggressive in picking and choosing her spots – when to defend and when to attack.”

Wang will have her work cut out against Maria, who used a powerful serve of her own — and a consistent slice backhand from both sides — to defeat Kurumi Nara of Japan, 6-3, 6-3.

Chirico, meanwhile, who hails from Westchester, New York, needed only 59 minutes to beat Robin Anderson, 6-2, 6-1.

Lucrezia downed American qualifier Ellie Douglas — who had made a nice run in the tournament — 6-2, 7-5.

All of the action on Saturday gets underway at noon with the doubles final. Sophie Chang and Angela Kulikov take on Valentini Grammatikopoulou and Alycia Parks.

Tickets to the $60,000 USTA pro-circuit event — which is being presented by Har-Tru — can be purchased for $10 at the door or on the Boar’s Head website. In addition to the great on-court action, there will be a Fanfest that will include food, beverages and kids activities.

All proceeds from the tournament benefit The Haven, a multi-resource day shelter in Charlottesville that offers a welcoming, safe place for the homeless.

