Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open returns for 20th year anniversary

In the very first year of the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open in Charlottesville, Ron Manilla remembers Jelena Janković’s mother telling him that her 16-year-old daughter was someday going to be the No. 1 player in the world.

“I just kind of shook my head and said, ‘OK,’” Manilla recalled. “I really doubted it.”

But just a few years later, Janković, after deep runs at the Australian Open, the French Open and the U.S. Open, ascended to No. 1 in the world.

Since Janković, there have been countless other singles and doubles players who have gone on to stardom after playing in the Boar’s Head event, with the most recent being former Virginia star Danielle Collins, the current No. 8 player in the world.

That, in a nutshell, is the beauty of the tournament: You never really know which players will break through.

This week, the tournament, celebrating its 20th year anniversary, is back at the Boar’s Head. Qualifying matches begin on Monday, with main-draw action slated for Tuesday.

Admission to the first four days of the tournament is free. A $10 ticket, which can be purchased on the Boar’s Head’s website, is required for Friday’s quarterfinals, Saturday’s semifinals and Sunday’s championship.

All proceeds from the tournament — whose main sponsor is Har-Tru — benefit The Haven, a multi-resource day shelter in Charlottesville that offers a welcoming, safe place for the homeless.

One of the big names set to compete in this year’s event is Timea Babos of Hungary. Babos was once No. 1 in the world in doubles and was 25th in singles before getting injured. In her career, the now-28-year-old has won Australian Open and French Open doubles titles and has made it to the finals of the U.S. Open and Wimbledon.

Some other notable players scheduled to compete in the $60,000 USTA pro-circuit event are Coco Vandeweghe, Alycia Parks, Robin Anderson, Caroline Dolehide, Jamie Loeb, Francesca Di Lorenzo and Katie Volynets.

This year, there won’t be an UVa players competing since they are playing in the ACC Tournament.

In addition to the great on-court action, this year’s tournament will feature a Fanfest on Friday, Saturday and Sunday that will include food, beverages and kids activities.

Manilla and his team are still looking for volunteers, including ball people, as well as hosts for some of the players.

For more information, contact Manilla at rmanilla@boarsheadresort.com.

For all the latest news, results and daily schedules, visit the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open Facebook page.