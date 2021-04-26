Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open kicks off with qualifying matches

At 10:07 Monday morning, Grace Min tossed the ball into the air and whipped a first serve into the deuce court. The 26-year-old from Atlanta then engaged in a furious baseline rally with her opponent, Katrina Scott.

After an exchange of blistering groundstrokes, Min camouflaged a drop shot beautifully, extending her racket back as if she was going to hit her two-handed backhand, only to place a one-handed slice shot delicately over the net that Scott was unable to retrieve.

With that, the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open was officially back.

After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 20th annual USTA pro-circuit tournament — presented by Har-Tru — began on Monday with qualifying matches.

The battle between Min and Scott — a 16-year-old from California who made it to the second round of the U.S. Open last year — was one of the most hotly contested, with Min surviving four match points to pull off a 2-6, 6-1, 14-12 victory that lasted 1 hour and 42 minutes.

“This was a very tough match to begin with, especially for the first round of qualifying,” Min said. “We both had swings of momentum. I just tried to be one shot better, and it worked out at the end.”