Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open kicks off with qualifying matches

At 10:07 Monday morning, Grace Min tossed the ball into the air and whipped a first serve into the deuce court. The 26-year-old from Atlanta then engaged in a furious baseline rally with her opponent, Katrina Scott.
After an exchange of blistering groundstrokes, Min camouflaged a drop shot beautifully, extending her racket back as if she was going to hit her two-handed backhand, only to place a one-handed slice shot delicately over the net that Scott was unable to retrieve.
With that, the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open was officially back.
After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 20th annual USTA pro-circuit tournament — presented by Har-Tru — began on Monday with qualifying matches.
The battle between Min and Scott — a 16-year-old from California who made it to the second round of the U.S. Open last year — was one of the most hotly contested, with Min surviving four match points to pull off a 2-6, 6-1, 14-12 victory that lasted 1 hour and 42 minutes.
“This was a very tough match to begin with, especially for the first round of qualifying,” Min said. “We both had swings of momentum. I just tried to be one shot better, and it worked out at the end.”
On match point, Min brought Scott into the net with a drop shot, then lobbed over her. Scott was able to race back and put another ball in play but Min ultimately got the better of a baseline rally.
The 193rd-ranked Min, playing as the No. 1 seed in the qualifying, said hitting numerous drop shots on the clay Har-Tru surface throughout the match was part of her plan.
“I might have been a little too eager with it today,” said Min, smiling, “but it got me some important points here and there.”
Qualifying action resumes Tuesday morning, with main-draw play commencing later in the day.
Min, who hopes to break back into the upper echelon of the sport — she was ranked No. 97 in the world in 2015 — said the pandemic has made things “tricky” career-wise but she’s focused on what lies ahead.
“One of my main goals is to make French Open [qualifying], which I think should happen,” Min said. “I’m just really excited for the clay-court season. It’s usually my favorite time of the year, and I’m just happy to be back.”
In other action from Monday, Rosie Johanson — a member of the UVa women’s team, lost to Catherine Harrison, 6-4, 6-0.
Johanson’s Cavaliers teammate, Emma Navarro — the No. 2 ranked college player — is set to play in the event via a main-draw wild card.
For the daily schedule, visit the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open Facebook page or find it on Twitter (@Cville_USTA).
Matches are free and open to the public through Thursday, with tickets available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at BoarsHeadResort.com/streaming.