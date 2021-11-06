Blumberg and Schnur win Pro Challenger doubles title

Doubles stole the show on Saturday afternoon at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.
In the finals of the $50,000 Boar’s Head Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger, a large and boisterous crowd was treated to one of the best matches of the tournament.
Fans didn’t get everything they wanted, though, as hometown favorite Treat Huey and partner Frederik Nielsen were defeated by William Blumberg and Max Schnur, 3-6, 6-1, 14-12.
Huey, the former Virginia star who makes his home in Charlottesville, and Nielsen couldn’t convert on three match-point chances, losing to Blumberg, the former North Carolina star, and Schnur, a Richmond native, in an edge-of-your-seat third-set tiebreaker.
“Being from Richmond, I’ve been coming here for 15 or 20 years and know Ron [Manilla] always runs such a great tournament, so winning here is really special,” Schnur said. “It was a great week here and such a great atmosphere. Thanks to all the fans for coming out.”
Those fans were then treated to a pair of highly competitive singles matches.
In the first semifinal, a battle of Americans, Stefan Kozlov defeated J.J. Wolf, 6-1, 6-7(1), 6-0.
Buoyed by a strong serve, Kozlov – who connected on 71% of his first serves and drilled six aces – won the match in 2 hours and 2 minutes.
In Sunday’s championship, which begins at 1 p.m., the 224th-ranked Kozlov will take on 190th-ranked Aleksander Vukic. The Australian was a 6-4, 6-1 winner over Canadian Brayden Schnur.
Tickets to the match can be purchased for $15 here, with all proceeds benefiting Special Olympics.
