Blue Ridge's Spencer Amacher commits to Ohio Wesleyan lacrosse program

The Blue Ridge lacrosse program has been a fertile ground for potential college athletes under Michael Herring.
The Barons' list of future college lacrosse players grew a little longer recently when Spencer Amacher verbally committed to Ohio Wesleyan.
“Ohio Wesleyan was the choice for me the moment I stepped on to the campus,” Amacher said. “Coach [Mike] Plantholt has done an amazing job at Ohio Wesleyan and I cannot wait to learn and play under him.”
Amacher, a Blacksburg native, was a key contributor for a Barons squad that earned the eighth seed in the 2019 VISAA Division I state tournament during his sophomore season.
His junior season at Blue Ridge was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the lost season, Amacher was able to find a home at Ohio Wesleyan.
“The school itself is small and personable, which intrigued me from the get-go,” he said. “The campus is also beautiful and reminds me of home.”
Plantholt’s success with the program also was a major draw. In his 10 seasons in charge, Plantholt has guided the Bishops to five straight North Coast Athletic Conference championship game appearances and two NCAA Division III tournament appearances.
“The program at OWU is one of the best in the country, playing one of the toughest schedules in Division III,” Amacher said. “To be able to compete at that level, and in that environment, is truly a privilege and something that I am super expected about.”
The positives stretched way beyond the program’s athletic success.
“What is so impressive to me is not only Ohio Wesleyan’s excellent lacrosse program, but also its focus on creating men of outstanding character,” Amacher said. “The OWU lacrosse program fosters men of high ethics, which is something that I am looking forward to being a part of.”
Amacher is projected to play midfield for Ohio Wesleyan, a spot he’s very familiar with.
“The coaches really liked my ability as a midfielder, both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball,” he said. “Being an all-around midfielder is something that OWU looks for and I am grateful that they saw that in me.”
Academically, Amacher has a vast array of interests heading into college.
“I hope to major in microbiology when I get there and possibly music,” he said. “I would love to do cancer research at some point and involve myself in finding a cure. I want to help people’s lives become better and the medical field will give me the opportunity to do that.”
Amacher will officially sign with Ohio Wesleyan on Wednesday morning during a ceremony at Blue Ridge that will include teammates Mekai Nelson (Mount St. Mary’s), Jack Charboneau (Johns Hopkins) and Adam Bland (Hobart). In the coming months, Amacher hopes to help more of his BRS teammates figure out their college destinations.
"There are so many guys on my team here at Blue Ridge School who still do not know where they are going to go to college," Amacher said. "Now that I am committed, it is really just about me focusing on helping them reach those goals. I want my teammates to succeed, so I will not truly be relieved until I see that happen.”
Individually, Amacher is ready to challenge himself.
“My goal at the next level is to learn and become the best player I can be by the time I reach OWU,” Amacher said. “Coach Herring tells me constantly to get a little bit better each day and I strive to follow that mantra.”
Amacher said he gained a greater appreciation for the game of the lacrosse during the pandemic and is excited to get back on the field.
“To have this opportunity to compete at the next level is something that is super special for anybody," he said. "Now I want to make the most of that opportunity.”
