Blue Ridge's Spencer Amacher commits to Ohio Wesleyan lacrosse program

"There are so many guys on my team here at Blue Ridge School who still do not know where they are going to go to college," Amacher said. "Now that I am committed, it is really just about me focusing on helping them reach those goals. I want my teammates to succeed, so I will not truly be relieved until I see that happen.”

Individually, Amacher is ready to challenge himself.

“My goal at the next level is to learn and become the best player I can be by the time I reach OWU,” Amacher said. “Coach Herring tells me constantly to get a little bit better each day and I strive to follow that mantra.”

Amacher said he gained a greater appreciation for the game of the lacrosse during the pandemic and is excited to get back on the field.

“To have this opportunity to compete at the next level is something that is super special for anybody," he said. "Now I want to make the most of that opportunity.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.