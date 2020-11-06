Blue Ridge's Mekai Nelson commits to play lacrosse at Mount St Marys

Mekai Nelson came across the country to Blue Ridge School to pursue his dream of playing collegiate lacrosse, but a knee injury during football practice put a severe damper on those plans.

After two years and countless hours of rehab, the senior standout's goal was reached recently when he committed to play Division I lacrosse at Mount St. Mary’s in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

“The ability to tell my family and friends that I made it, I am a D1 athlete, it is a total dream come true,” Nelson said. “I left my friends and family in Idaho to go to school at Blue Ridge, hoping it would give me the growth and opportunity I needed to be recruited to a D1 college team. I’m thankful the sacrifice paid off. It was a grind to get here, but I am super happy and excited to play at the next level.”

A native of Meridian, Idaho, Nelson enrolled at Blue Ridge School for his sophomore year and arrived on the St. George campus in August of 2018. He decided to play football for the Barons that fall, but two weeks into his first season, he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a practice. The injury not only ended his football season, but the nearly 12-month rehab prevented him from playing lacrosse that spring as well.