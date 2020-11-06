Blue Ridge's Mekai Nelson commits to play lacrosse at Mount St Marys

Mekai Nelson came across the country to Blue Ridge School to pursue his dream of playing collegiate lacrosse, but a knee injury during football practice put a severe damper on those plans.
After two years and countless hours of rehab, the senior standout's goal was reached recently when he committed to play Division I lacrosse at Mount St. Mary’s in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
“The ability to tell my family and friends that I made it, I am a D1 athlete, it is a total dream come true,” Nelson said. “I left my friends and family in Idaho to go to school at Blue Ridge, hoping it would give me the growth and opportunity I needed to be recruited to a D1 college team. I’m thankful the sacrifice paid off. It was a grind to get here, but I am super happy and excited to play at the next level.”
A native of Meridian, Idaho, Nelson enrolled at Blue Ridge School for his sophomore year and arrived on the St. George campus in August of 2018. He decided to play football for the Barons that fall, but two weeks into his first season, he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a practice. The injury not only ended his football season, but the nearly 12-month rehab prevented him from playing lacrosse that spring as well.
“A big thing for me was getting back to Virginia from Idaho after my ACL injury,” Nelson said. “After thinking my dreams were crushed, I had to step up and push myself physically and mentally. I went through some intense rehab and worked with [Blue Ridge] Coach Michael Herring to learn the game from a coach’s perspective. I believe this helped me increase my lacrosse IQ , making me a better player.”
That spring, Nelson joined his teammates for every game in a unique capacity. Instead of being a long-stick midfielder for the Barons, he was on the sidelines serving as an extra set of eyes for Herring. After recovering from the ACL tear, Nelson missed his second high school sports season because of COVID-19, which put his dream of playing college lacrosse in jeopardy.
“The recruiting process has been very hard, stressful and longer than I wanted it to be,” Nelson said. “The rise of COVID canceled last season, most of the summer events and made it difficult to get in front of coaches and visiting campuses.”
After a nearly two-year hiatus from the sport, Nelson returned to the field this summer to take part in the Elite 100 lacrosse camp in New Hampshire.
“I played well and was able to get the film I needed for college coaches,” Nelson said. “I’m also thankful I had such a good coach in my corner, Coach Herring, that college coaches know and trust.”
Mount St. Mary’s was one of the programs in attendance and was impressed by Nelson's skill set as a long-stick midfielder.
“They are very impressed with my stick skills as s defender and my offensive-minded transition game when crossing over midfield,” Nelson said. “They also like my leadership on the field.”
Nelson formed a strong connection with the coaching staff, particularly head coach Tom Gravante and assistant Erik Holt, and moved Mount St. Mary’s to the top of his list of college choices.
“It feels like they really care about me as a whole person, not just a player,” he said. “It also helps that the university is set on a beautiful campus and provides a wealth of academic support and activities."
Gravante has led the Mountaineers' program since 1995. During his tenure, he’s guided the team to four conference championships and a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances. That track record stuck with Nelson.
“What I liked [most] about the program is how competitive it is and how everyone wants to be better,” he said. “The Mount showed a lot of early and continued interest, which made it feel personal for me when talking. They made me feel truly wanted.”
Nelson is expected to compete for playing time as a long-stick midfielder at Mount St. Mary's.
“They definitely want me to work and earn my spot, but they see me as a guy who can take the ball away and get it to the offense in transition for a fast break goal,” he said. “My goals heading into the next level are to play as a freshman, be a part of an all-conference team and help the Mount go deep into the postseason."
After all the struggles and the stress of missing two high school seasons, the Blue Ridge senior is ecstatic about the opportunity to play college lacrosse.
“It means so much to me to compete at the next level,” Nelson said. “I’ve been dreaming of this ever since I started playing lacrosse in the fifth grade. I get to continue playing the sport I love and will be challenge at a whole new level, while getting my degree at an incredible college. I’m ready to put in the hard work to be the best I can be.”
