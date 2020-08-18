Blue Ridge's Kobe Jerome verbally commits to UC Riverside

Jerome had offers from several programs, including Portland State, Manhattan and Bryant, but felt most comfortable in Coach Mike Magpayo’s system.

“UC Riverside is in a great location,” Jerome said. “It’s a winning program in a really strong mid-major conference and Coach told me I’d have the opportunity to get minutes as a freshman, as long as I worked hard and competed well in practice.”

Jerome was impressed with the professionalism with which Magpayo and his coaches run the program and their ability to relate to the players.

“UC Riverside stood out to me because I really loved the staff,” Jerome said. “They are a special group of guys who truly believe in my game and what I can bring, night in and night out. It gives me a real family-oriented feel and that’s something that I really want to be a part of.”

A versatile combo-guard, Jerome thrives when creating scoring chances for his teammates.

“The coaches love my ability to see the floor and my feel for the game,” Jerome said. “They also like how I can spread the floor with my shooting ability.”

Jerome was recruited as a point guard, but the Highlanders’ coaching staff believe he could also see some minutes at shooting guard at the next level.