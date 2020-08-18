Blue Ridge's Kobe Jerome verbally commits to UC Riverside

ST. GEORGE — Kobe Jerome was voted a team captain prior to playing his first basketball game at Blue Ridge School.
That strong leadership trait didn’t go unnoticed on the recruiting trail.
The rising senior point guard will continue his basketball career at the University of California-Riverside. Jerome verbally committed to the program on Monday.
“Having this opportunity means everything to me,” Jerome said. “It’s what I love to do, so having the ability to keep playing at the highest possible level feels amazing.”
Jerome appeared in all 35 games for Blue Ridge last season, helping lead the Barons to their second straight Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state championship. He averaged 4.7 points, 3.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds and nearly a steal per game for Coach Cade Lemcke’s team.
A student of the game, Jerome was a force as a distributor and scorer for Blue Ridge. He shot 43% from behind the arc and scored a season-high 15 points and dished out eight assists during a 78-44 victory over Takoma Academy in the first round of the More than Basketball tournament last December.
“My first year at Blue Ridge was awesome,” Jerome said. “We won a championship and I led our team in assists as the starting point guard. I can’t wait to build off that by taking on a bigger scoring role and winning another state championship.”
Jerome had offers from several programs, including Portland State, Manhattan and Bryant, but felt most comfortable in Coach Mike Magpayo’s system.
“UC Riverside is in a great location,” Jerome said. “It’s a winning program in a really strong mid-major conference and Coach told me I’d have the opportunity to get minutes as a freshman, as long as I worked hard and competed well in practice.”
Jerome was impressed with the professionalism with which Magpayo and his coaches run the program and their ability to relate to the players.
“UC Riverside stood out to me because I really loved the staff,” Jerome said. “They are a special group of guys who truly believe in my game and what I can bring, night in and night out. It gives me a real family-oriented feel and that’s something that I really want to be a part of.”
A versatile combo-guard, Jerome thrives when creating scoring chances for his teammates.
“The coaches love my ability to see the floor and my feel for the game,” Jerome said. “They also like how I can spread the floor with my shooting ability.”
Jerome was recruited as a point guard, but the Highlanders’ coaching staff believe he could also see some minutes at shooting guard at the next level.
“They know how hard I’ll work to contribute to our winning program," Jerome said. "I’m being recruited to be a point guard and at times, play off the ball.”
That versatility and work ethic are commonplace in the Jerome family. Kobe's older brother, Ty Jerome, flourished in the college game under Virginia coach Tony Bennett and helped lead the Cavaliers to a national championship. Kobe Jerome credits his brother for painting a blueprint for him to follow.
“My brother and I are incredibly close,” Jerome said. “We talk almost every day, so he helped me a lot with trying to figure out which schools would help me the best for my overall goals. He told me to go where the coach wants you and believes in your game.”
Like his older brother, who currently plays for the Phoenix Suns, Kobe Jerome would love to have a career as a professional basketball player.
“My overall goal is to play professionally at any level," Jerome said. "I believe that if I put in the right amount of work, I’ll be able to play anywhere I want.”
With the high school basketball season still several months away, Jerome is excited to have his college decision finalized.
“I definitely feel relieved, but more than that, I feel thrilled that I accomplished a goal that I set out to achieve from a young age,” Jerome said. “Technically, I’m not a college athlete until next June when I enroll as a student, but it feels amazing to know that I have my next four years planned out.”
Jerome wants to make the most out of that opportunity and is ready to put in the work.
“My goals for the next level are definitely just to get quicker, stronger and faster on both ends of the floor,” he said. “My confidence is through the roof now compared to where it was during this past season, so I think the strides I made this offseason have been crucial.”
