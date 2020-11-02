Blue Ridge's Jack Charboneau changes lacrosse commitment to Johns Hopkins

Individually, Charboneau is excited to refine his skills under Grant, his lacrosse idol. A former All-American at the University of Delaware, Grant is recognized as one of the most accomplished lacrosse players in the history of the sport.

“Personally, I want to contend for a starting attack spot right when I get on campus,” he said. “I am really excited to be the first lefty attack recruit for Coach Grant. Getting his tutelage on playing the lefty wing position is awesome.”

The Blue Ridge senior is ready to leave his mark at John Hopkins.

“Winning is a major part of the lacrosse tradition at Johns Hopkins,” Charboneau said. “I would be kidding myself if I did not say winning a national championship was my goal. I also want to have an extremely positive impact on the university community, rather that be community service projects, campus service projects or just helping out in everyday life at Hopkins.”

Charboneau will become the second member of his immediate family to play Division I athletics. His father played college hockey at the University of Alaska-Anchorage in the mid-1980s. Charboneau is excited to follow in his father's footsteps.

“Being able to call myself a college athlete is amazing,” Charboneau said. “I have always had the image of a college athlete in my life with my dad being a former NCAA Division I hockey player. Being a college athlete comes with great responsibility, especially being a lacrosse player at Hopkins. They are held to a higher standard than everyone else within the university and in the community."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.