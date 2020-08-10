Blue Ridge's Adam Bland commits to play lacrosse at Hobart College

Adam Bland joined the Blue Ridge School lacrosse team this past spring as a way to earn a potential college scholarship opportunity.
Despite playing just one game for the Barons last season because of COVID-19, Bland has achieved his goal.
The the Victoria, British Columbia, native has verbally committed to play lacrosse at Hobart College in Geneva, New York.
“It feels surreal to be able to call myself a Division I college athlete,” Bland said. “It’s a feeling that’s unexplainable to somebody who isn’t or wasn’t a D1 athlete. Even though this is just the beginning, the feeling is unbelievable.”
The rising senior allowed just one goal between the pipes against New Covenant back in March before the high school season was canceled due to COVID-19. The pandemic also nixed his travel season with the B.C. Junior A box-lacrosse team this summer, as well as the Victoria Junior Shamrocks.
The cancellation of games also played a major role in his college recruiting plans.
“Since spring sports were canceled, I started to panic because I was unsure if I had the exposure that I needed for college coaches to make me a choice of theirs,” Bland said. “I was starting to look at local universities in Victoria because I really didn’t know if I had shown enough of myself to go to a Division I school.”
That’s when he discovered Hobart. The Statesmen posted a 4-1 record last spring with its lone loss of the season to perennial ACC powerhouse Syracuse. The young goalkeeper visited the Geneva campus and found an instant connection with the school.
“I chose to commit to Hobart because the moment I saw the campus, it felt like a home away from home,” he said. “I also love the fact that Hobart is a small school and the team is rising through the ranks. The culture felt like something I would fit into very easily.”
Bland formed a strong connection with Hobart coach Greg Raymond and his staff and liked the direction of the program.
“The coaches were great from the beginning,” he said. “They were very authentic. Hopefully we will contend for a national championship in my time there.”
This summer, five former Hobart players were selected to play professionally in the Major Lacrosse League.
“I liked the fact that Hobart is an underdog,” Bland said. “I think we will shock a lot of schools in the next few years and become a consistent contender. I also loved the coaching staff and how much they have to offer.”
In the classroom, Bland hopes to major in economics and eventually pursue a career as an accountant.
Bland had interest from a number of college programs, including Ivy League schools Penn and Cornell as well as High Point, Rutgers, Lafayette, Binghamton and Utah before finding a home at Hobart.
“Hobart was a place that I knew I would fit in the best compared to any other school,” Bland said. “I fell in love with the culture instantly.”
He credits the support from a number of people for helping make this dream a reality.
“I am so thankful for my coaches Derek Arthur, Ted Jenner, Dennis Law, Gord Hawes, Brian Spaven, Mitch Cavallarin, Ian Radonich, Lucas MacNeil, Mason Pynn and Michael Herring for all doing so much work for me to get me to be the player that I am today,” Bland said. “This wouldn’t be possible if I didn’t have my two loving parents, Bill and Bella, who spent countless hours at the fields and arenas cheering me on from the stands. Without any of their support, morally and financially, this dream wouldn’t be possible.”
Now that his college plans are solidified, Bland said he can turn his focus on his final year at Blue Ridge.
“I feel a huge relief now that I am committed,” he said. “I feel like all the time and effort has been given to me by my coaches, and most importantly my family as been worth it. I also feel as though I have a plan for what I am going to do for my next four years after I graduate, which was a concern of mine for a length of time.”
Those plans include leaving his impact on his new college program.
“My goals at Hobart are to be a great teammate, an exceptional person and a strong player,” Bland said. “I have always thought of lacrosse as a gateway to get me the best education I could, so I want to get my major while playing the sport that I love.”
