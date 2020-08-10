Blue Ridge's Adam Bland commits to play lacrosse at Hobart College

“Hobart was a place that I knew I would fit in the best compared to any other school,” Bland said. “I fell in love with the culture instantly.”

He credits the support from a number of people for helping make this dream a reality.

“I am so thankful for my coaches Derek Arthur, Ted Jenner, Dennis Law, Gord Hawes, Brian Spaven, Mitch Cavallarin, Ian Radonich, Lucas MacNeil, Mason Pynn and Michael Herring for all doing so much work for me to get me to be the player that I am today,” Bland said. “This wouldn’t be possible if I didn’t have my two loving parents, Bill and Bella, who spent countless hours at the fields and arenas cheering me on from the stands. Without any of their support, morally and financially, this dream wouldn’t be possible.”

Now that his college plans are solidified, Bland said he can turn his focus on his final year at Blue Ridge.

“I feel a huge relief now that I am committed,” he said. “I feel like all the time and effort has been given to me by my coaches, and most importantly my family as been worth it. I also feel as though I have a plan for what I am going to do for my next four years after I graduate, which was a concern of mine for a length of time.”

Those plans include leaving his impact on his new college program.

“My goals at Hobart are to be a great teammate, an exceptional person and a strong player,” Bland said. “I have always thought of lacrosse as a gateway to get me the best education I could, so I want to get my major while playing the sport that I love.”

