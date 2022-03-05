Blue Ridge wins fourth straight state championship

For the past three years, Blue Ridge’s Maliq Brown and Houston Emory have celebrated their final game of the season with a championship trophy.

The senior duo capped off their sensational high school careers with more smiles and more hardware Saturday afternoon as the Barons rallied for a 67-50 victory over Highland to capture the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state championship at Virginia State University.

Brown poured in 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds — his 24th double-double of the season — to lead the Barons to their fourth straight state championship and ninth in program history. Emory, playing his first game since suffering an ankle injury, had five blocked shots to become the program’s all-time leader with 88.

“Maliq was his normal monster self, with another double-double, including some monster plays around the basket,” Blue Ridge coach Cade Lemcke said.

The play of Devin Walker, a three-year member of the program, also helped spark the Barons. The senior guard poured in 14 points and chipped in eight assists and four rebounds.

“It feels good to end my career and season with another championship,” Walker said. “I can’t even explain the emotions after this game. It’s been a long run. I’ve had so many ups and downs and just to finish with it feels so amazing and I couldn’t ask for anything better than this. It’s really a surreal feeling.”

Lemcke agreed.

“I am so proud of our senior group,” Lemcke said. “They put the team on their back today. Devin [Walker] hit some big shots in that first half that kept the game close.”

Blue Ridge and Highland had previously met in the regular season. In that matchup, Highland School edged Blue Ridge, 34-33. Walker said that loss stayed with the Barons heading into Saturday’s championship game.

“The difference for this game was that we had a chip on our shoulder this time after losing on a buzzer-beater in our gym earlier this season,” Walker said. “Ever since then, we’ve been gunning to play them again.”

Blue Ridge (30-5) trailed 13-8 after one quarter before surging ahead in the second quarter to take a 30-28 halftime advantage.

After committing 14 turnovers and converting just 4-of-11 chances from the free throw line in the first half, Lemcke said the message at halftime was simple.

“The challenge to the team was cut those turnovers down and focus at the line,” he said. “The second half, we only had three turnovers and went 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. That was the difference.”

The Barons led by three after three quarters, then used a strong final eight minutes to put the game out of reach.

Camden Brewer tallied nine points and five rebounds for the Barons in the win. Logan Rhoades contributed nine points and three rebounds, while Robby Matos chipped in eight points and three boards.

“This was a great high school basketball game,” Lemcke said. “Highland is a really good team and we both brought out the best in each other.”

Lemcke credited his senior leaders — Brown, Emory, Walker, Levi Pigues and Nate Jaramillo — for leading the comeback on Saturday.

“This group of seniors was special for us,” Lemcke said. “They have lived the culture. They know what it takes to be a Blue Ridge School Baron. They have been great role models for the younger guys and the impact they’ve made goes way beyond the court.”

After the win, Lemcke tried to put the Barons’ run of success into perspective.

“Winning four straight championships is not normal,” he said. “We have tried to express to the guys you can’t take these opportunities for granted. The effort and energy, and some luck, that goes into a run like this is remarkable and I’m so proud of my staff and these players for staying focused on the end goal through all the ups and downs.”

