Blue Ridge rolls to road win over Covenant

Logan Rhoades was the first player to be introduced Wednesday night before the Blue Ridge basketball team’s road matchup with Covenant.
Then the junior shooting guard assumed a starring role for the Barons during their 78-17 road victory over the Eagles.
Rhoades poured in a game-high 15 points, all from behind the arc, as Blue Ridge (5-2) dominated at both ends of the floor en route to an impressive nonconference victory.
“I’m a shooter, so I’ve got to make shots,” Rhoades said. “But it wouldn’t happen if my teammates didn’t make the good plays to get me the ball.”
There was no shortage of opportunities for Rhoades, who took the first three shots of the game, draining two of them from the left wing to help the Barons build an early lead.
With a consistent deep threat established, Blue Ridge began to work the ball inside and Maliq Brown was the main benefactor. The Syracuse signee scored eight points, all on dunks, to give the Barons a 24-5 advantage after eight minutes of action.
Covenant (3-2) tried to battle back in the second quarter. Jackson Coppock drained a 3-pointer over the outstretched arms of 6-foot-10 Houston Emory to trim the lead to 33-10 with 4:38 left in the half.
Blue Ridge countered with a 13-0 run to close the half, including a pair of Emory layups and a Camden Brewer corner trey at the buzzer to extend the advantage to 46-10 at intermission.
Rhoades, who missed several games last week with an illness, was happy to have an opportunity to get back on the court Wednesday night.
“I had a rough week being sick,” he said. “I was a little out of shape the last couple of days, so I was running extra sprints to get back into shape and to be able to start and help my team out.”
The second half was more of the same as Blue Ridge continued to pull away. Rhoades knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, while Brewer and Brown chipped in four points apiece as Blue Ridge took a 67-13 lead.
Blue Ridge Coach Cade Lemcke used the fourth quarter to get some extended minutes for some of his reserve players and they took advantage of the opportunity.
Shannon Simango scored eight of his nine points in the second half for the Barons. Defensively, Blue Ridge held Covenant to just one field goal over the final 13 minutes of the game to secure the win.
“Our coach drew it up and we just executed really well and that’s really how it went tonight,” Rhoades said.