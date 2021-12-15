Blue Ridge rolls to road win over Covenant

Blue Ridge countered with a 13-0 run to close the half, including a pair of Emory layups and a Camden Brewer corner trey at the buzzer to extend the advantage to 46-10 at intermission.

Rhoades, who missed several games last week with an illness, was happy to have an opportunity to get back on the court Wednesday night.

“I had a rough week being sick,” he said. “I was a little out of shape the last couple of days, so I was running extra sprints to get back into shape and to be able to start and help my team out.”

The second half was more of the same as Blue Ridge continued to pull away. Rhoades knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, while Brewer and Brown chipped in four points apiece as Blue Ridge took a 67-13 lead.

Blue Ridge Coach Cade Lemcke used the fourth quarter to get some extended minutes for some of his reserve players and they took advantage of the opportunity.

Shannon Simango scored eight of his nine points in the second half for the Barons. Defensively, Blue Ridge held Covenant to just one field goal over the final 13 minutes of the game to secure the win.