Blue Ridge point guard Mike Gray verbally commits to George Mason

Mike Gray was in preschool in 2006 when the George Mason University men's basketball team made a Cinderella run to the Final Four.

Nearly 15 years later, the Blue Ridge School point guard is set to join the program after committing to the Patriots on Wednesday.

“What made George Mason the school for me was the great coaching staff and how great the school is in general,” Gray said. “I feel like I could really grow there over these next four years.”

Gray has been nothing short of sensational in his two seasons in St. George, leading the Barons to back-to-back Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state titles.

As a junior, the point guard averaged 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals a game for the Barons to garner Central Virginia and VISAA Division II state player of the year honors.

The Fredericksburg native is excited for the opportunity to play for Mason coach Dave Paulsen.

“I loved the family-oriented program and they loved that I can pass and score at the point guard position,” Gray said. “They also like that I can play off the ball.”

Gray is not your prototypical point guard.