Blue Ridge point guard Mike Gray verbally commits to George Mason

Mike Gray was in preschool in 2006 when the George Mason University men's basketball team made a Cinderella run to the Final Four.
Nearly 15 years later, the Blue Ridge School point guard is set to join the program after committing to the Patriots on Wednesday.
“What made George Mason the school for me was the great coaching staff and how great the school is in general,” Gray said. “I feel like I could really grow there over these next four years.”
Gray has been nothing short of sensational in his two seasons in St. George, leading the Barons to back-to-back Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state titles.
As a junior, the point guard averaged 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals a game for the Barons to garner Central Virginia and VISAA Division II state player of the year honors.
The Fredericksburg native is excited for the opportunity to play for Mason coach Dave Paulsen.
“I loved the family-oriented program and they loved that I can pass and score at the point guard position,” Gray said. “They also like that I can play off the ball.”
Gray is not your prototypical point guard.
Although he has the vision and strength to get to the rim or set up his teammates for easy buckets, he’s also versatile enough to step behind the 3-point line and knock down shots regularly.
The 6-foot-2 rising senior's game transitions well to the college level, especially in the guard-oriented Atlantic-10.
“The coach’s plan is to make me a professional,” Gray said “If that’s in the NBA or overseas.”
He had interest from a number of Division I programs, including UNC-Greensboro, James Madison, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati and St. Bonaventure.
“George Mason separated itself with the campus and how close it is to home,” Gray said. “My goals are to try and help George Mason get a conference championship and also make the NCAA Tournament.”
Academically, Gray plans to major in kinesiology at Mason. If professional basketball doesn’t pan out, he’d like to pursue a career as a physical trainer.
With his college decision finalized, Gray can now focus on his final year of high school basketball and a pursuing a third straight state championship with Blue Ridge.
“It definitely gives you a sense of relief because now you are focusing on one school,” he said.
Gray couldn’t be happier with his decision.
“It is a blessing to play basketball at the next level because not everyone gets to experience that,” Gray said. “It’s big for me. Since I was young, I wanted to play college basketball and it’s always been one of my biggest dreams.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!