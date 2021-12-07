Blue Ridge outlasts STAB to remain unbeaten

STAB (3-2) answered with John St. Germain's strong finish over Emory at the rim, then Chance Mallory closed the quarter with five points, including a trey from the left wing, to give the Saints a 16-14 lead after eight minutes of action.

Coach Damin Altizer’s Saints carried over that momentum into the second quarter. Carter Lang scored in the low post, and Mallory and St. Germain scored off turnovers to help STAB build a 22-14 lead with 6:52 left in half.

Camden Burns heated up from outside just before halftime, draining a pair of 3-pointers to cut the Saints' lead to 31-29 with 1:48 left in the second quarter.

Mallory then broke the Blue Ridge press and scored at the rim to cap his 19-point first half and give STAB a 35-31 advantage at the break.

Lemcke made some halftime adjustments, turning to an intense full-court press which resulted in easy buckets for Blue Ridge on the other end.

The Barons forced five steals, including two from Brown, to spark the charge. The Syracuse signee also added four points and a pair of blocks during a 13-0 run as Blue Ridge led 36-29 after three quarters of play.