Blue Ridge outlasts STAB to remain unbeaten

ST. GEORGE — The Blue Ridge School basketball team was nothing short of dominant in its first two games of the season, winning both by more than 25 points.
On Tuesday, the Barons showed that they could thrive in tight games as well.
Coach Cade Lemcke’s team rallied from an eight-point deficit to knock off St. Anne’s-Belfield 61-53 in a showdown of Central Virginia private schools in Massey Gym.
Maliq Brown scored 13 of his team-high 22 points in the second half to go along with his 12 rebounds and five steals to lead the Barons to a comeback victory in the first matchup between the two programs since 2016.
“Knowing that this is a big-time rivalry game for us, especially playing against some good talent, a lot of good players and good kids on both teams, we knew it was going to be a really rough game coming into our place,” Brown said. “So, we just locked in [defensively] and bought into our system.”
It was a back-and-forth game early on as the teams traded the lead six times in the opening eight minutes.
Robby Matos drove the baseline for a three-point play and Brown followed with a dunk off a length-of-the-court pass from Houston Emery to give Blue Ridge (3-0) an 11-7 lead with 3:26 left in the first quarter.
STAB (3-2) answered with John St. Germain's strong finish over Emory at the rim, then Chance Mallory closed the quarter with five points, including a trey from the left wing, to give the Saints a 16-14 lead after eight minutes of action.
Coach Damin Altizer’s Saints carried over that momentum into the second quarter. Carter Lang scored in the low post, and Mallory and St. Germain scored off turnovers to help STAB build a 22-14 lead with 6:52 left in half.
Camden Burns heated up from outside just before halftime, draining a pair of 3-pointers to cut the Saints' lead to 31-29 with 1:48 left in the second quarter.
Mallory then broke the Blue Ridge press and scored at the rim to cap his 19-point first half and give STAB a 35-31 advantage at the break.
Lemcke made some halftime adjustments, turning to an intense full-court press which resulted in easy buckets for Blue Ridge on the other end.
The Barons forced five steals, including two from Brown, to spark the charge. The Syracuse signee also added four points and a pair of blocks during a 13-0 run as Blue Ridge led 36-29 after three quarters of play.
“We knew coming out after halftime we were going to have to step it up,” Brown said. “We just wanted to let them know that we were going to come out with a strong second half and bounce back from the [first half].”
Blue Ridge continued to add to its lead in the fourth quarter as Brown scored seven points and Levi Pigues knocked down a baseline jumper to give the Barons a 55-44 advantage with 2:30 left.
The Saints made one last charge. Mallory scored seven points, including a 3-pointer from the right wing with 56 seconds left to trim the lead to 57-53.
That would be as close as STAB would get. Brown converted a steal into a dunk and Devin Walker chipped in a pair of free throws to seal the win.
One of the captains on this year’s team, Brown said it was important for him to take over in the second half.
“Knowing that I’m a senior, it has just built my confidence,” Brown said. “I want to keep working and developing my game on both ends of the floor.”
Walker finished with 12 points and five assists, while Matos chipped in 10 points and five assists to lead a balanced attack. Camden Brewer had eight points and a pair of rebounds, while Emory finished with six points, eight boards and three blocks.
Mallory led all scorers with 26 points to pace STAB. Carter Lang chipped in 14 points, and St. Germain finished with 10 points.