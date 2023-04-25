With only a few games left in the regular season, Blue Ridge lacrosse coach Dom Starsia is stressing the importance of the final few regular season games as the Barons prepare for a potential playoff run.

That sense of urgency was on full display Tuesday afternoon as the No. 6-ranked Barons rolled to a 15-7 victory over No. 3-ranked St. Anne’s-Belfield in a key Virginia Prep League matchup at Frank G. Addonizio Field in Charlottesville.

Ace Nichols, Zack Toll, Kolbe Haug, Kayle Ryan and Collin Gest each scored a pair of goals for Blue Ridge.

“We came out here to make a statement,” Nichols said. “We put some goals up early. The defense looked good and the offense looked sharp all game. We played four full quarters.”

STAB (7-5) opened the scoring with a pair of goals in the first five minutes to build an early lead. Evan Lustig scored in close off a nice feed from Peyton Booth behind the net to open the scoring with 7:54 left in the first quarter.

Tyler Parlee added his first goal of the game two minutes later to give the Saints a 2-0 edge with 5:24 left in the quarter.

That’s when Blue Ridge took over.

Thanks to some great work at the faceoff X from Brayden Ragland, Blue Ridge was able to gain possession quickly and strike on the offensive end, which led to a six-goal burst.

Gest scored with 4:35 left in the first quarter to put the Barons on the board. Ryan and Nichols scored two goals apiece during the 6-0 run and Ragland put an exclamation point on the outburst when he won a faceoff and scored five seconds later to put his team up 6-3 with 18.1 seconds left in the first quarter.

STAB regained some momentum on the final possession of the quarter when Jack Mullins scored right before the buzzer sounded to trim the lead to 6-3 after one quarter of play.

Coach Bo Perriello’s Saints carried that momentum over into the second quarter. Wes Martin scored on back-to-back possessions to trim the lead to 6-5 with 8:11 left in the first half.

That’s when Blue Ridge got hot again. Starsia’s squad closed the half with three straight goals to take a 9-5 advantage into halftime.

Cam Wheelans started the run by turning defense into offense. The junior forced a turnover about 30 yards from goal, scooped up the ground ball and ripped a shot past STAB keeper Callan Baker to give the Barons a 7-5 lead. Haug followed with a pair of markers on extra-man opportunities to give Blue Ridge a four-goal lead at halftime.

The Saints tried to make another run in the second half when Booth scored less than a minute into the third quarter to trim the lead to 9-6.

That would be as close as STAB would get. Blue Ridge responded with a five-goal outburst to put the game out of reach.

Gest started the spurt with his second goal of the game with 7:33 left in the third. Garrett Talkington scored on a wicked left-handed shot. Toll then sandwiched a pair of goals between a Zack Miller tally to stretch the lead to 14-6 with one quarter to play.

Toll couldn’t be prouder of his team’s response.

“That was huge,” he said. "We came out hot and motivated at halftime. It’s not even just about the start of the half, but the whole game. You just want to keep going.”

Elijah Gill scored in the fourth quarter for Blue Ridge and Booth capped the scoring with a goal in the final two minutes for STAB.

Blue Ridge goalkeeper Brody Burrell was sensational between the pipes, tallying 15 saves, including six in the third quarter. Baker had 10 saves for STAB.

The Barons have a big game against Collegiate on Friday, which could go a long way in determining positioning for the upcoming Virginia Prep League tournament.

“It’s huge for seeding,” Nichols said. “We’re trying to get into the Top 4 and get that first-round bye and the home field advantage for sure. For the seniors, and the guys that have been here multiple years, it’s a big rivalry against these guys. We fell short last year by one on our field, so it was huge to get back here and get a win, hopefully beat Collegiate (Friday] and continue to keep rolling.”