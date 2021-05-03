Blue Ridge lacrosse team picks up road win over St. Anne's-Belfield

Defense stole the show in the second quarter, as Gould was locked in between the pipes for the Saints. The STAB senior keeper turned aside five shots, including a great point-blank save on Pullen on a two-on-one chance, to keep his team in the game.

It also gave his teammates a lift. Connelly found Tim Myers at the top of the diamond for a shot inside the right post to trim the Barons' lead to 5-2 at intermission.

Blue Ridge got back on track offensively in the second half, opening the third quarter with three unanswered goals to put the game out of reach.

Fort Carden found the back of the net with 8:06 left in the quarter to give his team a 6-2 lead. The junior struck again three minutes later when he rifled a shot past the keeper to give BRS a 7-2 advantage.

Pullen added his second goal of the game with 2:32 left in the quarter off an assist from Charboneau to cap the scoring.

Bland had six saves in goal for the Barons to preserve the win. Gould finished with six saves for the Saints.

Charboneau was happy with his team’s performance, which included 18 shots on goal.

“I wish we would’ve put a few more goals up,” Charboneau said. “We had a lot of chances, but the team battled and that’s all you can really ask for. Right from the back, [goalkeeper] Adam Land kept it solid all day. We had a tough couple of games, but we’ll get a couple of days of practice and head into the rest of the season.”​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.