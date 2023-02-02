ST. GEORGE — Blue Ridge faced off against rival Miller School for the second time this season on Thursday night and like the first matchup, the rematch came down to the very last minute.

The first time these two teams met this season, Blue Ridge walked away with a win, sealing the game on a stout defensive play from Camden Brewer as time expired in overtime.

In Thursday's second meeting, the Barons wound up victorious once again, this time earning a 52-50 win over the Mavericks.

Blue Ridge (15-9) maintained a solid 6-10 point lead until the fourth quarter, when Miller (11-11) used a late scoring surge led by Jordan Horne and Austin Ball to make things close.

The Mavericks hit several 3-pointers to pull within two, but could not finish the comeback as Blue Ridge held on to complete the regular-season sweep.

"I’m mainly proud of how my guys held out for the last couple minutes to come away with a win," Blue Ridge coach Cade Lemcke said.

The Mavericks found themselves trailing due in part to foul issues. Miller fouled Blue Ridge players five times in the first half, with two of those fouls coming on 3-pointers. The Mavericks fouled the Barons four more times in the second half, with one of those fouls coming on a 3-point attempt.

“Guys stepped up, shot the ball with confidence, and really the difference in this game was the free throw line," Lemcke said. "We made a bunch of free throws and they got into foul trouble that we took advantage of.”

One of the Blue Ridge players that took advantage of Miller’s foul trouble was Kamren Martin, who made it to the charity stripe five times. He executed once he got there, making 10 of 11 free throws.

“We knew they would come out strong. It’s always about us though, and we came out stronger when it counted,” said Martin, who finished with 15 points. “Miller is a really good team, when you have to play a team that you know so well and that also knows our team so well, it’s a matter of who will best execute, and outside of the last five minutes I thought we did that well.”

Another player that had a strong outing for the Barons was Shanon Simango, who, in addition to scoring 10 points, was the defensive anchor for Blue Ridge, snatching every rebound that came within his reach while also blocking several shots.

“Just battling inside," Simango said when he was asked what he thought he did best during Thursday's game. "I didn’t make every shot that went up because they did a great job contesting shots but I stayed positive and relied on my teammates and I’m grateful that we could come away with a win.”

Blue Ridge returns to action on Saturday when it takes on St. John's (Washington, DC) in the Morgan Wootten Showcase at Bishop O’Connell High School in Arlington.

Horne finished with 19 points to lead Miller. Ball added 13 points for the Mavericks, who take on SPIRE Institute on Saturday at 3 p.m. in a neutral site game at Fork Union Military Academy.