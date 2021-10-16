Blue Ridge forward Maliq Brown commits to Syracuse

For four years, Maliq Brown has dedicated himself to becoming a better student and basketball player at Blue Ridge School.
Th 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward’s hard work was rewarded Saturday when he verbally committed to play basketball at Syracuse University.
After a lengthy recruiting period that included plenty of uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown never strayed from his pursuit of excellence.
He secured offers from numerous power-five programs, including Georgetown, VCU, Texas A&M, St. John’s, TCU, Wake Forest and N.C. State, among others.
The Blue Ridge standout made official visits to Syracuse and Virginia Tech recently and announced earlier this week his final five schools included Georgetown, Penn State, N.C. State, Virginia Tech and Syracuse.
A phenomenal athlete, Brown has continued to develop his game under the direction of Blue Ridge coach Cade Lemcke.
During his first two seasons, he was a defensive and rebounding dynamo for the Barons, contributing to a squad that captured back-to-back Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state championships.
As a junior, he was a bona fide stat-stuffer for the Barons as they captured a third-straight state basketball title. He averaged a career-high 12.9 points and 5.5 rebounds a game for Lemcke’s team. He also contributed 3.9 assists and 3.3 steals and 1.6 blocks a contest to garner 2021 Central Virginia Basketball Player of the Year honors.
Ranked the 45th best power forward in the 2022 recruiting class by ESPN, Brown has the makeup and drive to contribute in the Atlantic Coast Conference. His length and commitment on the defensive end fits well in Coach Jim Boeheim’s system.
Brown joins the likes of Blue Ridge alums Mamadi Diakite and Amir Sims to earn an opportunity to play in the ACC.
“It’s a pretty unique situation,” Lemcke said. “Maliq and his family are one of the first four-year boys that we’ve had in our program. It’s been a pretty cool and special treat to watch him grow from ninth grade all the way to this special day. I know he has big plans for his senior season as well.”
Brown will have a familiar face on the Orange roster when he arrives in Syracuse next season. He will be teammates with former St. Anne’s-Belfield star Justin Taylor, who committed to Syracuse earlier this year.