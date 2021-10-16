Blue Ridge forward Maliq Brown commits to Syracuse

For four years, Maliq Brown has dedicated himself to becoming a better student and basketball player at Blue Ridge School.

Th 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward’s hard work was rewarded Saturday when he verbally committed to play basketball at Syracuse University.

After a lengthy recruiting period that included plenty of uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown never strayed from his pursuit of excellence.

He secured offers from numerous power-five programs, including Georgetown, VCU, Texas A&M, St. John’s, TCU, Wake Forest and N.C. State, among others.

The Blue Ridge standout made official visits to Syracuse and Virginia Tech recently and announced earlier this week his final five schools included Georgetown, Penn State, N.C. State, Virginia Tech and Syracuse.

A phenomenal athlete, Brown has continued to develop his game under the direction of Blue Ridge coach Cade Lemcke.

During his first two seasons, he was a defensive and rebounding dynamo for the Barons, contributing to a squad that captured back-to-back Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state championships.