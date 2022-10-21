Blue Ridge football team keeps playoff hopes alive with road win over STAB

With less than a month left in the regular season, the Blue Ridge football team knows it can’t afford another loss if it hopes to qualify for the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state tournament.

Coach Clint Alexander’s Barons moved one step closer to that goal Friday night with an impressive 53-25 victory over St. Anne’s-Belfield at Frank Addonizio Field in Charlottesville.

Quarterback Camden Brewer threw for 162 yards and three touchdowns for Blue Ridge. The senior also rushed for 107 yards and picked off a pass defensively as the Barons rallied from a 19-18 deficit to win going away.

“We know we’ve got to win out, but we also know it’s one game at a time,” Brewer said. “We’re not going to win three games in one game, so it’s just about being patient, sticking to coach’s game plan and working hard in practice every week."

Blue Ridge (4-3) set the tone early with some big plays in the running game. Malachi Terrell got things started with a 40-yard run. Three plays later, Andrew Skelton scored from five yards out to give the Barons a 6-0 lead with 9:59 left in the first quarter.

STAB (1-5) answered later in the stanza when quarterback Ethan Horner found Chance Mallory open behind the defense for an 89-yard touchdown strike with 3:09 left in the first. Braden White added the extra point to give the Saints a 7-6 lead.

After a fumble recovery by the Blue Ridge defense at midfield. Brewer found Kamren Marton on a 47-yard touchdown strike to put the Barons back in front, 12-7 with 11:40 left in the first half.

The Saints continued to find success in the passing game as Horner and Mallory hooked up for their second touchdown connection of the first half, this one a seven-yard strike, to put STAB back in front 13-12 with 9:41 left until halftime.

The Barons countered with another big drive. Brewer connected with Skelton on a seven-yard strike on a great play-action play on fourth and 1 from the 7-yard line to give Blue Ridge a 18-13 lead at intermission.

“Going into a game like this, we’ve got to mentally prepare,” Brewer said. “There’s going to be people talking, a little bit of extra pushing, a little bit of extra everything, especially in a rivalry game, so we just know we’ve got to keep our heads on straight and not get too ahead of ourselves.”

STAB didn’t go away quietly and regained the lead a minute into the second half. After Horner found Austin Williford on a 33-yard connection to set up inside the red zone, running back Courtlandt Reidenour punched it in from eight yards out to give the Saints a 19-18 lead with 11:23 left in the third quarter.

That’s when Terrell took over.

The junior running back scored three times in the third quarter to give Blue Ridge control of the contest.

The first score came on a great individual effort as Terrell tried to pound the rock off right tackle. The Saints' defense corralled Terrell, but he kept his feet moving and bounced it back to the left and raced 64 yards for a touchdown to give Blue Ridge a 25-19 lead with 9:37 left in the third.

The Barons' lead only grew from there.

After a nice defensive stop, Terrell went back to work with a 57-yard touchdown run to extend the Blue Ridge lead to 32-19 with 5:42 left in third.

The Barons’ defense got the ball back again and the offense responded with another explosive play. Brewer hit Martin on a 61-yard touchdown strike on a back shoulder throw to stretch the lead to 39-19 with 2:55 left in the stanza.

On the final play of the third, Terrell finished off a great quarter with his third touchdown run, this one from six yards out, as the Barons led 46-19 heading to the fourth.

“I think we’re really explosive, especially when we’re hitting on all cylinders,” Brewer said. “We got our tight end in in the second half and he was a big part of blocking and why Malachi had such success in the second half. It was also a great job by Kam Martin getting open every time. Just kudos to our receiving corps and our offensive line.”

Blue Ridge’s younger plays got involved in the fourth quarter. Backup quarterback Paul Kloberdanz found Carson Hoewe on a corner route for a 20-yard scoring strike to push the lead to 53-19.

STAB closed the scoring in the final minute when Cade Ellis rumbled in off tackle from seven yards out. The late score was set up by a sensational one-handed grab from Williford on the sideline for a 57-yard gain.

Terrell rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the win for the Barons, while Martin caught four passes for 123 yards and a pair of scores.

It was a big night offensively for the Saints. Horner completed 18-of-50 passes for 423 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw three interceptions.

Williford finished with nine catches for 167 yards. He also added a pair of quarterback sacks on defense. Mallory finished with two catches for 98 yards and a pair of scores.

For Brewer and the Barons, there’s still plenty of work to do, but likes the progress he saw from his team.

“We had a lot of adversity in the first half, but we fought through it,” he said. “We made some adjustments at halftime and I was really proud of our team and our coaching staff for what they did today.”