Blue Ridge basketball team rolls in season opener

ST. GEORGE — Nearly two months ago, Maliq Brown and Houston Emory were invited to the Coach Wooten Camp, which signified them as two of the top 50 players in the country in their grade level.
The two Blue Ridge School big men showcased why they received those invites Wednesday night as they led the Barons to an 83-55 victory over Carmel School at the Massey Athletic Complex.
Brown scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed four rebounds, while Emory added nine points, nine boards, six blocks and a pair of assists to lead Blue Ridge (1-0) to a victory in its season opener.
“Maliq and Houston trust the developmental process, that with every season, with every year, they’re able to get more comfortable and add things to their game offensively and defensively that they’ve been working on and now they’re getting more and more of an opportunity to show it,” Blue Ridge coach Cade Lemcke said. “Both of those guys are very talented.”
Brown scored eight points in the first quarter and really set the tone on both ends of the floor as the Barons raced out to a 21-15 lead after one quarter of play.
Carmel didn’t go away quietly and made a game of it in the second quarter. The Wildcats opened the stanza on an 8-2 run, including a runner in the lane off glass from Victor Johnson with 5:06 left in the half to tie the game at 23-23.
Blue Ridge responded with a 15-4 run to close the half. Kobe Jerome led the charge with five points, and Emory showcased his talents with a step-back trey as the Barons took a 38-27 lead into intermission.
The game was a significant one for Emory, who missed more than half of last season with a stress fracture in his spine that was caused by a Vitamin D deficiency that later led to a calcium deficiency. The 6-foot-10 junior was cleared to play this summer and was happy to be back on the court
“The process of getting back to where I was, was definitely a challenge and one of the biggest steps of adversity I’ve ever had in my life,” Emory said. “Definitely learned from that and also to not take anything for granted. I tried to keep evolving in all areas of my game. I feel like I really evolved in the offensive side of my game, which I definitely needed and it definitely helps now.”
Blue Ridge put the game away in the third quarter thanks to the quick-scoring ability of Derrick Jones Jr. The senior forward scored seven of his 12 points in the first four minutes of the third quarter as the Barons built a 55-34 lead. Jones also finished with six rebounds in the win.
Carmel mounted a final push early in the fourth as James Patterson scored five of his 25 points during the first three minutes of the quarter to trim the lead to 64-51 with 5:43 left in the contest. That would be as close as they would get as Blue Ridge pulled away to secure its 27th consecutive win and its 53rd victory in its past 54 games.
Brown was pleased with his performance.
“I worked with Coach Cade [Lemcke] and all the other coaches in the offseason to really improve my offensive game because I was more of a defensive player last year,” the senior forward said. “I’ve really worked on driving to the basket and also my jump shot. If felt really good to get that first win in our own gym.”
Lemcke couldn’t be prouder.
“Maliq is a top 20, top 30 player, I believe, in the country and as he continues to get better and work and add to his game, both physically and mentally,” he said. “He was aggressive tonight and really looking for his shots and we need that out of him. His progression is going out there and being an alpha as much as he can. He’s a quiet kid, but he has some alpha mentality and just being able to reach that and understand that and take it and run with it.”
Because of COVID-19, basketball schedules will be a work in progress this year. Blue Ridge hopes to have a home game on Friday, but must wait for tests to come back in order to play. They should know by Thursday whether that game could be played.
If not, the Barons are slated to travel to Carmel School next Tuesday and follow it up with a home-and-home contest against Hargrave Military Academy next Friday and Saturday.
Lemcke continues to preach patience.
“What an exciting opportunity,” Lemcke said. The guys understand that they need to be patient for when the games happen and we need to make the most of it because you don’t know if you’re going to have a next game. I thought the guys did a great job of seizing the moment There were some first game jitters, but I was proud of them.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!