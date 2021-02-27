Blue Ridge basketball team captures third straight state championship

A high school basketball season filled with unprecedented challenges and endless uncertainty ended with a scene that has become quite normal in recent years, Blue Ridge celebrating another state championship.

The Barons earned their third straight VISAA Division II state title in dominating fashion on Saturday, rolling to a 68-37 victory over Norfolk Collegiate.

The win capped an unbeaten season for the Barons, who finished with a 15-0 record. Blue Ridge was dominant throughout the COVID-altered 2020-21 high school basketball season, winning all but two of its games by double figures. They were especially dominant in the state tournament, winning their three postseason games by an average of 38 points.

Blue Ridge rolled to a 72-21 victory over Peninsula Catholic in the state quarterfinals, then steamrolled Steward 75-42 on Thursday to advance to the state championship game.

The Barons wasted no time taking command on Saturday, racing out to an 18-8 lead after one quarter of play. Blue Ridge continued to pull away in the second quarter and took a 39-22 lead into halftime.