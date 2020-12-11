Blue Ridge basketball team blows past Hargrave to remain unbeaten

ST. GEORGE — Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler were key members of the University of Houston’s legendary Phi Slama Jama basketball team that wreaked havoc on college basketball in the early 1980s with their highlight reel dunks.
Maliq Brown and Derrick Jones put on a similar display Friday night during the Blue Ridge basketball team's 93-49 victory over Hargrave Military Academy.
The duo combined for 10 of the team’s 12 dunks in the contest as the Barons extended their winning streak to 29 straight games.
Brown finished with a team-high 18 points — including seven dunks — and added five rebounds, four steals, two blocks and a pair of assists as Blue Ridge (4-0) remained unbeaten.
“We strive to get [dunks] every time, but sometimes it just happens in the moment,” Brown said. “That’s what we look for. It brings energy to the bench, so we try to get that all the time.”
Jones contributed 13 points — including three dunks — five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a pair of blocks in the win.
The Barons set the tone right from the opening tip as Brown found Jones for an alley-oop dunk five seconds into the game.
“We try to do that as much as possible to give us a lot of energy,” Jones said. “A lob [dunk] on the first play we allow us to really feed off each other, so we try to get that in every game.”
Despite the early dunk, the game was close for most of the first quarter before Blue Ridge used a 16-2 run to build a 22-7 lead after eight minutes of action.
C.J. Farmer hit a leaner in the lane with 6:11 left in the half for Hargrave to trim the lead to 24-15.
That’s when the Barons took over.
Michael Gray scored seven points during an 18-2 run over the final six minutes that gave Blue Ridge a commanding 44-17 halftime lead. Brown and Jones each had a pair of breakaway dunks during that stretch to ignite the run.
“We’re a defensive team, we feed off each other on the defensive side and we play defense hard and that translates into transition offense,” Jones said. “We all like to play above the rim.”
The second half was more of the same.
Gray and Brown tallied eight points apiece in the third quarter and Jones chipped in seven more as Blue Ridge stretched its lead to as many as 45 points.
Brown and Jones say they feed off one another as they both strive for greatness.
“We have a little competition between us in practice sometimes, what we do as players and as teammates, and just build off one another,” Brown said.
Jones agreed.
“Even in the weight room, we always try to outdo one another,” he said. “He’s always going to be my little brother and we always compete with each other and it translates out here in the game.”
Gray finished with 17 points and four rebounds as five players scored in double figures for Blue Ridge. Houston Emory tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Macon Emory tallied a career-high 11 points of the bench.
Collin Himmelberg paced Hargrave Military Academy with 18 points.
The two schools will square off again Saturday night in Chatham to wrap up a home-and-home slate.
The Barons are scheduled to travel to the Asheville, N.C. area next week to play a pair of nonconference games. The road trip will allow Coach Cade Lemcke’s team a chance to get acclimated to the mandatory mask rule implemented by the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association on Friday.
The rule, which mirrors the one mandated by the Virginia High School League, requires athletes to wear masks while in competition and on the bench.
