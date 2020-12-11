Blue Ridge basketball team blows past Hargrave to remain unbeaten

ST. GEORGE — Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler were key members of the University of Houston’s legendary Phi Slama Jama basketball team that wreaked havoc on college basketball in the early 1980s with their highlight reel dunks.

Maliq Brown and Derrick Jones put on a similar display Friday night during the Blue Ridge basketball team's 93-49 victory over Hargrave Military Academy.

The duo combined for 10 of the team’s 12 dunks in the contest as the Barons extended their winning streak to 29 straight games.

Brown finished with a team-high 18 points — including seven dunks — and added five rebounds, four steals, two blocks and a pair of assists as Blue Ridge (4-0) remained unbeaten.

“We strive to get [dunks] every time, but sometimes it just happens in the moment,” Brown said. “That’s what we look for. It brings energy to the bench, so we try to get that all the time.”

Jones contributed 13 points — including three dunks — five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a pair of blocks in the win.

The Barons set the tone right from the opening tip as Brown found Jones for an alley-oop dunk five seconds into the game.