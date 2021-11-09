Blacksburg edges Western Albemarle in five sets to win Region 4D title

The Western Albemarle volleyball team grew accustomed to dominating at the net this season in the Jefferson District thanks to the trio of Sofia Beard, Brooke Chavez and Emma Shifflett.
On Tuesday night, the Warriors faced another formidable front line.
Blacksburg’s unit came up with key plays at opportune times during a 21-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 15-13 victory over the Warriors to claim the Region 4D championship in Crozet.
Anna Hanowski tallied eight of her match-high 21 kills in the fourth set to extend the match for Blacksburg. The Bruins carried that fight over into the deciding fifth set, where they registered three straight blocks to erase a 13-11 deficit and earn a match point.
Hanowski put an exclamation point with big spike down the line that Western Albemarle couldn’t return as Blacksburg celebrated the win.
“What a match,” Western Albemarle coach Julie Radlinski exclaimed. “I think the difference came down to blocking there in the fifth set. They blocked our hitters really well and it was just hard-fought on both sides. Kudos to them and their defense, and kudos to our defense, our passing, our serving. They just made some big defensive plays down the stretch."
Not much separated the teams early on as they traded big hits and great digs. A well-disguised dink by Rylee Sloss and a hitting error gave Blacksburg a 20-18 lead.
After a timeout, Ellie Boitnott served up six straight points to regain the lead for Western Albemarle. Beard had two kills and Shifflett added a block and split a two-person block for a kill on set point to give the Warriors the first set, 25-21.
The Bruins looked undeterred from dropping the first set as they jumped out to a 13-7 lead. Alexis Snyder had four service points and Hanowski had two kills to lead the charge.
Western responded as Boitnott tallied six points while Beard chipped in three kills and Shifflett added another to trim lead to 24-22. On the ensuing point, Chavez looked to have another kill, but Gabby Brooks muscled the ball over the net to give the Bruins a 25-22 win and level the match at 1-1.
In the third set, Blacksburg led 12-7 before Western Albemarle came to life. Amelia Tomlinson sparked a five-point run, including an ace, to give the Warriors a 13-12 lead.
Chavez added three kills and two aces and Beard added a crushing spike down the line to cap a 6-0 run to give the Warriors a 25-19 win and a 2-1 lead in match.
Blacksburg didn’t go down without a fight.
Hanowski opened the third set with six kills, including three in a row, to give the Bruins a 17-14 lead. Beard trimmed lead to 23-19 with back-to-back kills before Blacksburg added consecutive blocks, including one from Ella Poff, to win 25-19 to extend the match to a fifth set.
In the fifth, Chavez tallied five kills to give Western Albemarle a 13-10 lead and force Blacksburg to use its last timeout.
That’s when the Bruins' front line took over.
Poff and Brooks posted back-to-back blocks to tie the match at 13-13. Following a Western Albemarle timeout, Sloss stuffed another Warriors’ kill attempt to earn a match-point opportunity.
The Bruins didn’t let it go to waste.
Hanowski hit a shot down the left side that was handled by a Western Albemarle player, but the momentum of the ball carried over the net and out of play to end the match.
Sophia Johnston tallied 14 kills for Blacksburg, who will face Millbrook on Saturday in the VHSL Class 4 state quarterfinals. Sloss added nine more kills in the win.
Beard paced Western Albemarle with 17 kills. Chavez added 15 kills, including five in the fifth set, while Natalie Rocco contributed nine kills and two blocks.
The Warriors also advance to the state tournament later this week. Western Albemarle will take on reigning nine-time Class 4 champion Loudoun County Friday at 6 p.m. in the state quarterfinals.
Radlinski had a brief pep talk for her team following Tuesday’s match.
“I told them after this match it was OK to let this one sting a little bit, but that did not diminish how proud I was of the fight,” Radlinski said. “Going into Friday’s match against Loudoun, we have to keep our focus and our heart that we’ve shown all season. I think if we go out there and play big like we did tonight, we’re going to have an opportunity to take it to them.”