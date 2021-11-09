Blacksburg edges Western Albemarle in five sets to win Region 4D title

In the fifth, Chavez tallied five kills to give Western Albemarle a 13-10 lead and force Blacksburg to use its last timeout.

That’s when the Bruins' front line took over.

Poff and Brooks posted back-to-back blocks to tie the match at 13-13. Following a Western Albemarle timeout, Sloss stuffed another Warriors’ kill attempt to earn a match-point opportunity.

The Bruins didn’t let it go to waste.

Hanowski hit a shot down the left side that was handled by a Western Albemarle player, but the momentum of the ball carried over the net and out of play to end the match.

Sophia Johnston tallied 14 kills for Blacksburg, who will face Millbrook on Saturday in the VHSL Class 4 state quarterfinals. Sloss added nine more kills in the win.

Beard paced Western Albemarle with 17 kills. Chavez added 15 kills, including five in the fifth set, while Natalie Rocco contributed nine kills and two blocks.

The Warriors also advance to the state tournament later this week. Western Albemarle will take on reigning nine-time Class 4 champion Loudoun County Friday at 6 p.m. in the state quarterfinals.

Radlinski had a brief pep talk for her team following Tuesday’s match.

“I told them after this match it was OK to let this one sting a little bit, but that did not diminish how proud I was of the fight,” Radlinski said. “Going into Friday’s match against Loudoun, we have to keep our focus and our heart that we’ve shown all season. I think if we go out there and play big like we did tonight, we’re going to have an opportunity to take it to them.”​

