Black Knights buckle down in road win over Orange County

ORANGE — In a matchup of two of the most dynamic offensive guards in the Jefferson District, it was another guard that stole the show in the Charlottesville boys basketball team’s 73-50 road win over Orange County on Friday night.

Quincy Edwards scored just three points, but it was his defense on Hornets sharpshooter Sihle Mthethwa that helped the Black Knights improve to 3-0 on the season. The senior guard held Mthethwa, who entered the game averaging 30 points a game, to a season-low 15 points and was in his face all night long.

“Quincy is one of those guys that comes and asks what’s his role and I can appreciate that more than anything,” Charlottesville acting coach Andy Jones said. “At the beginning of the season, here’s what we need. We need you to take care of the basketball and be our defensive stopper. Every game, we’re putting him on the toughest guard and he has done an outstanding job. He’s just chasing guys all around, fighting through screens and putting the work in. That’s what we told him. That’s what we expect and that’s why he’s out there.”

Edwards held Mthethwa scoreless in the first quarter and limited him to just one field goal in the first half, a jumper from the left wing with 2:47 left in the second quarter.