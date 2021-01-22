Black Knights buckle down in road win over Orange County

ORANGE — In a matchup of two of the most dynamic offensive guards in the Jefferson District, it was another guard that stole the show in the Charlottesville boys basketball team’s 73-50 road win over Orange County on Friday night.
Quincy Edwards scored just three points, but it was his defense on Hornets sharpshooter Sihle Mthethwa that helped the Black Knights improve to 3-0 on the season. The senior guard held Mthethwa, who entered the game averaging 30 points a game, to a season-low 15 points and was in his face all night long.
“Quincy is one of those guys that comes and asks what’s his role and I can appreciate that more than anything,” Charlottesville acting coach Andy Jones said. “At the beginning of the season, here’s what we need. We need you to take care of the basketball and be our defensive stopper. Every game, we’re putting him on the toughest guard and he has done an outstanding job. He’s just chasing guys all around, fighting through screens and putting the work in. That’s what we told him. That’s what we expect and that’s why he’s out there.”
Edwards held Mthethwa scoreless in the first quarter and limited him to just one field goal in the first half, a jumper from the left wing with 2:47 left in the second quarter.
“We were just trying to be aggressive and keep him out of the lane,” said CHS guard Zymir Faulkner. “Sihle is a helluva a player. He hit some big shots, but I think we did a good job of holding him.”
With Orange County’s top offensive weapon limited, that opened the door for Faulkner to light it up from the field. The senior guard scored 18 points in the first half, including five from behind the arc, as the Black Knights raced out to a 30-13 lead with 5:32 left in the first half.
Orange County (2-3, 1-3) didn’t back down. Devin Bray drained a pair of 3-pointers and Douglas Newsome scored in transition to cap a 13-4 run to pull the Hornets within 34-26 with less than a minute to go in the first half. All that momentum came to a screeching halt when Faulkner knocked down a trey from the top of the key as the halftime buzzer sounded to extend the lead to 37-26 at intermission.
“It just gives me a lot of confidence, but I think it gives my teammates confidence too,” Faulkner said. “They were hitting big shots in the second half and just scoring consistently and I was so happy for them.”
In the third quarter it was another senior that raised his game and made an impact. Christian Stewart brought the entire CHS bench to their feet when he successfully threw down an alley-oop pass form Nic Motley for a dunk to give Charlottesville a 44-28 lead.
The fourth quarter belonged to the reserves as Daquan Hill and Aidan Yates tallied six points apiece and Drew Shifflett chipped in a couple of nifty assists to salt the game away for the Black Knights.
Jones said his team’s just excited to be playing and it’s showing on the court.
“We talked about keeping our energy up because we’re just lucky to have a game,” he said. “We don’t do a lot of motivational speeches before the games, so we should be ready. That’s what our seniors bring. They know how hard we have to play to be effective, especially with our senior guards.”
Stewart and Yates finished with 12 points apiece to give the Black Knights three players in double figures. Motley poured in nine in the win.
Mthethwa had 15 points to lead Orange County. Bray registered 12 points, while Markelle Jackson finished with eight in the loss.
For Charlottesville, it’s all about defense.
“We’re not a big team, but we can pressure just as good as anybody in the district and we think that causes some problems,” Jones said. “I thought Orange played outstanding. They met our energy, they were tough, but I think we were able to wear them down a little more.”