Billy Kemp IV steps into prominent receiving role for Virginia

Billy Kemp IV practices like he plays, according to Bronco Mendenhall.
That’s bad news for Virginia’s defensive backs.
Through two games, the 5-foot-9, 170-pound junior is terrorizing opposing defenses. Despite being one of the smaller players on the field, Kemp IV is one of the most dynamic. He caught 10 passes for 96 yards against Clemson, following up a seven-catch, 70-yard performance against Duke to open the season.
“He’s been the most consistent, the most competitive and the most productive player on our roster, period,” Mendenhall said.
Kemp IV leads the ACC in receptions per game with 8.5. That average is good for the fourth-best mark nationally. His 83 yards per game ranks second in the conference and 24th nationally.
Through two games, he’s been one of the most productive receivers in college football.
“His lack of size is what’s challenging,” senior cornerback De’Vante Cross said.
The slot receiver provides a drastically different challenge than the majority of receiving threats on Virginia’s roster. Freshman Lavel Davis Jr. stands at 6-7, and his biggest asset is his ability to leap above defenders to make contested catches.
Tony Poljan, the team’s graduate transfer tight end, also stands at 6-7. Poljan uses his height and big body to box out defenders. While he isn’t as explosive vertically as Davis Jr., Poljan’s size makes him a challenging cover.
Senior wide receiver Terrell Jana splits the difference between the lengthy receiving threats and Kemp IV, acting as a possession receiver. He’s dynamic throughout the field, particularly on intermediate routes.
Kemp IV, however, holds down the slot receiver role well. He’s quick when running routes and with the ball in his hands. He doesn’t need much space to weave around defenders and find holes in coverage.
“He’s in and out of his cuts very quickly,” Cross said. “You just gotta really pay attention to what he’s doing. He’s a very dynamic player, arguably our best route runner, and it’s hard to cover him. As you can see, so far throughout the season, not too many people have covered him, and that’s what he brings to the team. He’s quick, he’s in and out of his breaks and he has quick hands.”
Entering the season, UVa’s receivers were a question mark.
Joe Reed and Hasise Dubois graduated, taking their 152 combined receptions, 1,741 yards and 13 touchdowns from a season ago with them. Jana returned, but there were doubts about what the group could do without Dubois and Reed, especially with Brennan Armstrong taking over as the starter following two impressive seasons from Bryce Perkins.
Through two games, the questions are largely answered.
Jana remains a threat. Davis Jr. looks the part of a dynamic outside option, and Poljan is one of the better tight ends in the ACC.
Leading the way, however, is Kemp IV. He’s up to 17 receptions and 166 yards through two weeks, leading UVa in both categories.
When fall camp began, a handful of wide receivers were thrown into the mix hoping to earn larger roles this fall. Thus far, Kemp IV has shown the coaches he needs to be on the field, and the ball should be thrown his way.
Mendenhall raves about Kemp IV’s performances at practice. Clearly, the practice results are translating to game days.
“He’s playing exactly as he prepares, so the game doesn’t look kind of like practice, it looks exactly like practice,” Mendenhall said. “I give him so much credit for his work ethic and consistency, and he’s carved out that role. It wasn’t just given to him and by his production every day he’s just required the ball has to go to him because he’s open and then he makes players miss and then he gets hit and gets up and keeps going. He’s just really done a nice job.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!