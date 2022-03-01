Bill Miller left indelible mark on basketball in Central Virginia

Dave Odom had made visits to Fork Union Military Academy before, but this trip was different.

He said his previous drives into Central Virginia were for recruiting purposes. This time, though, in the aftermath of departing his post as East Carolina’s head coach to join Terry Holland’s staff as an assistant with Virginia, Odom’s trek to Fork Union was on behalf of his oldest son, Lane, to meet with William ‘Bill’ Miller — the former longtime assistant athletic director and basketball coach there.

Lane, according to Odom, heard the stories through his father about the environment Miller created for the basketball teams at Fork Union and wanted to play for him. Odom said at the time Miller, on top of his AD duties, was leading the junior varsity squad, which Lane would suit up for.

Odom and Miller knew each other from those past recruiting visits, so Odom asked Miller for a meeting.

“I just started to build a relationship with Coach Miller,” Odom, who went onto coach at Wake Forest and South Carolina following his time at UVa, said, “and whenever it got time to drop Lane off, I felt really good about it because I could tell that Coach Miller wasn’t just a coach who coached these guys through the night as they passed through. He really took an interest in each one of them from a personal standpoint whether they were really good players or average players or fair players. They were all treated the same and that was a really heartening thing.”

This week, Odom and others in the basketball community are mourning the loss of Miller who was a friend, coach, teacher and mentor to so many. He died last Thursday at 87, just three days shy of his 88th birthday.

“Bill Miller was just wonderful,” Virginia Tech coach Mike Young, who spent a postgraduate year at Fork Union, said. Miller was Young’s Algebra II teacher, and additionally Young said Miller was someone he could look up to through athletics.

The consensus from those who knew Miller, who also was an outstanding player for UVa during his college career, was that he never strayed from his belief in second chances.

“He tried to help kids with an eye on the future,” Mike Miller, Bill’s son, said. “Mainly, because he felt like Fork Union was one of those places people love when they leave and I think he saw how it gave him a second chance.”

Bill Miller’s lifelong ties to Fork Union began, Mike said, when Miller’s steel-working father said he couldn’t return to his hometown of Bethlehem, Pa., even though he wanted to leave Villanova after playing for the Wildcats’ freshman team.

It was in Bethlehem that Bill fell in love with basketball. Bill was a few years behind legendary Princeton coach Pete Carril at Liberty High School, and just down the road at Lehigh University, the father of Bill’s classmate, Billy Packer, was Anthony Packer who was the coach there. Mike said his dad had access to the gym at Lehigh and would play there all the time.

“He would’ve been happy playing ball all his life,” Mike said. “And I think at that time up in the Northeast, they played a little bit different basketball than they did down here [in Virginia]. He was the guy that could’ve required a chest pass, but he’d go behind his back with it. He was a little bit of a ball-handling wizard.”

That’s why, according to Mike, his grandfather wouldn’t let his father give up on basketball. So, Bill found the postgraduate program at Fork Union Military Academy and enrolled.

Mike said one of his father’s hoops teammates, Sonny Randle, an eventual NFL wide receiver and head football coach at UVa, liked to relay the story about the anticipation the FUMA squad had waited with for Bill’s arrival.

“They heard a savior was coming because the guy was leaving Villanova,” Mike said, “and they were already at practice when the doors open and [Randle] said the guy was short, pudgy, a little pale and had glasses and the team was looking around like, ‘This is the savior?’ And then after about 40 minutes of practice, he said, a couple of guys had Spalding on their foreheads because they couldn’t catch some of the passes my dad threw.”

He leveraged his one playing season at FUMA into an opportunity at UVa under Bus Male. In Charlottesville, Miller thrived in the backcourt alongside Buzzy Wilkinson, the first player to ultimately have his number retired in the rafters by the Cavaliers.

Miller was a pass-first guard and was credited with the first triple-double in the history of the Atlantic Coast Conference for his 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against N.C. State on Feb. 1, 1955. There have only been 33 triple-doubles in the league since, and coincidentally the most recent to do it plays for Young. Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts had a triple-double against Syracuse last month.

“People have a tendency, when they see you doing one thing and everybody saw Coach Miller as a coach, to overlook the other,” Odom said, “but Bill was really a good basketball player back in the day. He was left-handed and was really, really good.”

Odom said when he’d visit Fork Union practices and Miller would be shooting around, Odom could see Miller still had a natural knack for the game.

Miller was a two-time All-ACC tournament team selection.

After his three seasons with the Wahoos, he and his wife, Jell, stayed in the area. He became an algebra teacher and postgraduate head coach at Fork Union, and held that role for 13 years before becoming the assistant athletic director through his retirement in 1997. Fletcher Arritt, who died last year, took over the postgraduate hoops program and continued the high-level achievement it found under Miller.

Arritt and Miller were great friends.

“He was an exceptional teacher,” Young said of Miller, “just a really fine gentleman and I would make it a point to go up there a couple of times every year. I’d pick my dad up at Radford, coming up from South Carolina or wherever I was and we’d drive by Fork Union. We’d go by Coach’s house and visit. I thought that much of him and his wife.

“A bad loss,” Young continued, “and to think we’ve lost [former FUMA commandant] Red Pulliam three or four years ago and Coach Arritt earlier this year and now Bill Miller, those guys were unbelievable to me and great mentors and helped make me the person I am today. Forever indebted. But a beautiful man, just a great man.”

Said Odom: “The other thing I really, really appreciated about him and Mrs. Miller, was that they loved Fork Union. And although he had chances to go elsewhere, he stayed and he was committed to Fork Union, which I think speaks volumes about who he was with the commitment he gave to Fork Union and all of his cadets for all those years. … Fork Union needs a Bill Miller all the time.”

Miller is survived by four children, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.