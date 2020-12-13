Big plays haunt Virginia's defense again

BLACKSBURG — Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson never gave up hope.
Throughout Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech, the sophomore believed his side was going to complete the comeback.
“I believed it until there was zero seconds left in the fourth quarter,” Jackson said. “I didn’t care what the score was. I didn’t care if there was three seconds left down 20, it didn’t matter to me. I believed we could win.”
For UVa fans, the game likely felt much different.
The Cavaliers fell behind 27-7 at halftime, and they never cut that deficit to single digits. Virginia Tech won back the Commonwealth Cup with a decisive 33-15 victory.
When the Wahoos seemed like they were close to making a run after cutting the deficit to 30-15, Brennan Armstrong threw a head-scratching interception. The ball sailed directly into the arms of Virginia Tech defensive back Dorian Strong.
Virginia entered the Commonwealth Clash confident. The Cavaliers left Blacksburg on Saturday night with that confidence diminished, wondering what went wrong in the disappointing effort.
Last season’s win for UVa ended the program’s losing streak to the Hokies, but this year’s effort extends the losing streak in Blacksburg. The Wahoos haven’t defeated Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium since 1998.
UVa’s defense allowed two touchdowns of at least 60 yards as Virginia Tech racked up 464 total yards. The Hokies held onto the ball for about 35 minutes, wearing down UVa’s defense.
Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert carried the ball 20 times for 162 yards and a touchdown. He reeled off runs of 76 and 39 yards, with each big play leading to Virginia Tech points. The 76-yard scamper went for a touchdown.
“I think besides two runs, we contained him pretty well,” Jackson said. “He’s a great player for sure. Hats off to them, they’re a great team. I think we could have played better.”
Jackson’s comments come with some truth.
Outside of those two long runs, Herbert carried the ball 18 times for 47 yards. At the same time, ignoring those two long runs doesn’t accurately reflect Herbert’s performance.
Virginia’s defense did give up the two long runs, wasting whatever success the Cavaliers had on the running back’s other 18 carries.
It is worth noting UVa’s defensive absences.
Safety Brenton Nelson was unavailable again Saturday, and linebacker Charles Snowden missed the game with a broken ankle. Star defensive tackle Jowon Briggs transferred earlier this season, and defensive lineman Richard Burney was ruled out for the year midway through the season for health reasons.
The players that were on the field struggled to execute consistently. Giving up a pair of 60-yard touchdown plays in the final five minutes of the first half put the Wahoos in a tremendous hole.
“There wasn’t a lot of screaming and yelling or anything else, it was just execution,” head coach Bronco Mendenhall said of his halftime message. “We gave up giant plays on defense, and we were inconsistent on offense.”
Inconsistency on offense certainly hurt. After a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to open the game, Virginia ran 54 plays for 247 yards. The Cavaliers struggled after their first possession, scoring just one touchdown the rest of the game.
Defensive mistakes coupled with offensive inconsistency ultimately doomed UVa.
