Big plays haunt Virginia's defense again

BLACKSBURG — Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson never gave up hope.

Throughout Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech, the sophomore believed his side was going to complete the comeback.

“I believed it until there was zero seconds left in the fourth quarter,” Jackson said. “I didn’t care what the score was. I didn’t care if there was three seconds left down 20, it didn’t matter to me. I believed we could win.”

For UVa fans, the game likely felt much different.

The Cavaliers fell behind 27-7 at halftime, and they never cut that deficit to single digits. Virginia Tech won back the Commonwealth Cup with a decisive 33-15 victory.

When the Wahoos seemed like they were close to making a run after cutting the deficit to 30-15, Brennan Armstrong threw a head-scratching interception. The ball sailed directly into the arms of Virginia Tech defensive back Dorian Strong.

Virginia entered the Commonwealth Clash confident. The Cavaliers left Blacksburg on Saturday night with that confidence diminished, wondering what went wrong in the disappointing effort.