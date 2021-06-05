Big offensive showing propels Virginia past Jacksonville in Columbia Regional

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Virginia baseball team’s season is still alive.
“Our backs were against the wall and we all knew that we gotta win this game to move on and that’s how it is from here on out,” freshman Kyle Teel said.
Head coach Brian O’Connor frequently talks about the need for multiple guys in a lineup to step up. The Cavaliers had that and then some in Saturday’s 13-8 win over Jacksonville.
Four players, including Teel, had at least three hits. Every starter had at least one base knock as the Wahoos finished the game with 21 hits, a program record for an NCAA Tournament game.
“This is what you have to do when you fall into the loser's bracket," O’Connor said. "Sometimes you have to outslug somebody and we certainly did that.”
Thanks to the offensive outburst, the Cavaliers fought off elimination and ended the Dolphins’ season.
That’s the good news for Virginia (30-24).
The challenge ahead of the Wahoos is managing their pitching staff as they try to win three games in the next two days to make a Super Regional. After the game, O’Connor said he had no idea who the Cavaliers would start Sunday.
It’s an understandable comment after the way Saturday’s game played out.
Jacksonville (16-34), the No. 4 seed in the Columbia Regional, ran UVa starter Mike Vasil in the third inning. UVa’s No. 2 starter failed to record an out in the top of the third, allowing five consecutive singles to open the frame.
The Dolphins led 5-3 after three innings, and UVa turned to its bullpen as it clawed back into the game. That meant using sophomore lefty Nate Savino, which was not the ideal plan entering Saturday.
Reliever Kyle Whitten, who retired the first six batters he faced in relief of Vasil, struggled in the fifth. He hit a batter before allowing a single and a sac bunt. Savino, often a weekend starter for UVa, relieved the senior right-hander but allowed the two inherited runners to score.
After that, Savino was solid, pitching the final 4 2/3 innings. He allowed just one run, two hits and a walk.
“We needed to stop momentum for them,” O’Connor said of using Savino.
Savino’s outing put Virginia in a position to win, but he’s also one of the team’s best starters and he threw 61 pitches in the victory. The Cavaliers will need to be creative with pitching options to finish the weekend.
“You can’t worry about Monday until you get to Monday,” O’Connor said. “You can’t worry about the second game tomorrow until you get to that point. We needed to win today.”
An RBI single from Max Cotier with the bases loaded brought UVa within 7-6 in the bottom of the fifth, but Elias Flowers made a stellar defensive play to keep the Dolphins in front. After making a sliding grab in left field in the bottom of the fourth with two outs and the bases loaded, Flowers gunned down Chris Newell at home plate to end the fifth. It was the second time in the game UVa ran into an out as home (Cotier was thrown out in the first inning).
O’Connor’s team broke the game open in the sixth.
The Cavaliers used a single, stolen base, walk, wild pitch, double and fielding error to score two runs and take an 8-7 lead. Two batters after Kent’s double, freshman Jake Gelof demolished a two-run home run to left-center field. The home run was Gelof’s third in four games after not hitting a home run in the team’s first 50 games.
Teel, perhaps jokingly, credits his roommate’s frequent playing of "MLB The Show," a baseball video game, for some of Gelof’s recent success.
“Whatever he’s doing, he’s got to keep doing,” Teel said with a smile. “Personally, that’s not what I do, but I mean, it’s working for him.”
Jake’s older brother, Zack, went 4-for-5 with a pair of runs scored. The siblings have 16 hits, including five home runs, in their last four games.
An RBI single from Cotier gave the Cavaliers their fifth run of the sixth inning and an 11-7 lead.
“Really, the five runs in the sixth inning kind of ended up putting it away for us,” O’Connor said.
Savino yielded a run in the seventh, but a Newell solo home run in the eighth and an RBI single from Ortiz pushed Virginia’s lead to five.
UVa advances to play the loser of top-seeded Old Dominion and South Carolina, who played late Saturday night, on Sunday at noon. Weather could play a factor in Sunday’s schedule. Thunderstorms are projected for much of the afternoon and evening.