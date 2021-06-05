Big offensive showing propels Virginia past Jacksonville in Columbia Regional

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Virginia baseball team’s season is still alive.

“Our backs were against the wall and we all knew that we gotta win this game to move on and that’s how it is from here on out,” freshman Kyle Teel said.

Head coach Brian O’Connor frequently talks about the need for multiple guys in a lineup to step up. The Cavaliers had that and then some in Saturday’s 13-8 win over Jacksonville.

Four players, including Teel, had at least three hits. Every starter had at least one base knock as the Wahoos finished the game with 21 hits, a program record for an NCAA Tournament game.

“This is what you have to do when you fall into the loser's bracket," O’Connor said. "Sometimes you have to outslug somebody and we certainly did that.”

Thanks to the offensive outburst, the Cavaliers fought off elimination and ended the Dolphins’ season.

That’s the good news for Virginia (30-24).

The challenge ahead of the Wahoos is managing their pitching staff as they try to win three games in the next two days to make a Super Regional. After the game, O’Connor said he had no idea who the Cavaliers would start Sunday.