Big nights from Brady Lam and Tucker Shifflett propel William Monroe past Madison

STANARDSVILLE — It’s been two years since the William Monroe and Madison County boys basketball teams squared off on the hardwood.

Brady Lam and Tucker Shifflett made up for lost time Thursday night as they led the Greene Dragons to a 61-48 victory over the Mountaineers before a packed house of more than 600 fans in Stanardsville.

Lam scored a career-high 29 points, including 16 in the first half, and Shifflett added 25 more as William Monroe (3-1) rebounded from last Friday’s home loss to Fluvanna County.

“It just starts in practice, going over plays, going over the scouting report and preparing with my teammates,” Shifflett said. “I just had the mindset to be more aggressive. I wasn’t very aggressive against Fluvanna and felt like I needed to be more aggressive and more prepared.”

It was all Williiam Monroe early, thanks to the inside-outside combination of Shifflett and Lam. Shifflett opened the game with seven points, including a 3-pointer from the corner on an inbounds play to give the Greene Dragons a 14-4 lead with 1:41 left in the first quarter.

After shooting just 19% to start the game, Madison County (2-2) finally got on track at the end of the quarter. Aiden Foster closed the quarter with a three-point play to trim the lead to 16-9.

The Mountaineers carried that momentum over into the second quarter as Seth McLearen and William Acton Jr. scored back-to-back buckets to trim the lead to 18-12 with 6:14 left in the first half.

That’s when Lam made his presence felt inside.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore forward scored six of his 16 first-half points during a 12-2 William Monroe run to extend the lead to 30-14 at intermission. Lam credited his teammates for giving him the opportunities to make plays.

“They just kept feeding me,” he said. “I wouldn’t have had that much space if I didn’t have good shooters around me, so they helped me out a lot.”

Despite the double-digit advantage, William Monroe coach Brett Maynard cautioned his team to not get complacent in the second half.

The Greene Dragons took their coach’s words to heart as Lam scored the first six points of the half to stretch the lead to 36-18.

Madison County battled back as McLearen scored a pair of buckets inside and Foster drained a trey from the right wing as time expired in the third to make it a 42-30 game with eight minutes left.

“We knew they were going to make a run, they do every year,” Lam said. “We just had to deal with the adversity and just push through it.”

William Monroe went back to work in the fourth as Shifflett anchored a 14-5 run with seven points to give his team its largest lead, 56-35 with 3:31 left.

Madison County didn’t back down and they went on a 13-4 run capped by a Wade Fox layup with 32 second left to trim the lead to 12. But that would be as close as the Mountaineers would get as Monroe hit its free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Emmanuel Jackson had three points, while Parker Hildebrand and Tim Guertin added two points apiece in the win.

Acton Jr. had 14 points to lead Madison County. McLearen tallied 12 points and Fox finished with eight in the loss.

For Shifflett, it was another great home win in a playoff atmosphere.

“It was nice to play Madison,” Shifflett said. “We hadn’t played them in two years, but if felt good to play them again. This [win] gives us a big boost and we can push off this game and build off it in the next game.”