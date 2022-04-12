Big inning propels Old Dominion past Virginia in Columbia Regional rematch

Virginia’s bullpen deteriorated in the fourth inning of a contest designated for the Cavaliers’ group of relievers.

UVa used three pitchers in the frame that visiting Old Dominion batted around during and tallied four runs in its 9-2 triumph over the hosts on Tuesday evening at Disharoon Park.

ODU’s victory halted the Cavaliers’ 17-game winning streak against nonconference competition to begin the season and also served as a touch of revenge considering the Hoos (26-7) eliminated the Monarchs (23-8) in last year’s NCAA Tournament at the Columbia Regional.

It also was UVa’s fourth straight loss on the heels of being swept in Atlantic Coast Conference action at Miami this past weekend.

The trouble Tuesday began when it appeared left-hander Matthew Buchanan would escape the fourth unscathed after loading the bases. But ODU’s Kenny Levari sent a hard-hit grounder toward the right side of the infield and UVa second baseman Justin Rubin couldn’t handle it, two runs scored on the error and the Monarchs regained the lead after allowing the Cavaliers to even the score in the bottom of the third on Kyle Teel’s two-run homer.

Buchanan was lifted for normally-dependable Jay Woolfolk, but the hard-throwing righty couldn’t find the strike zone. He threw a wild pitch, enabling another run to score, and walked three hitters, including one with the bases full.

His third walk prompted UVa skipper Brian O’Connor to call on Dylan Bowers, who was able to end the lengthy inning, which saw ODU send 10 hitters to the plate, with a strikeout. And for all the trouble Buchanan, Woolfolk and even closer Will Geerdes — Tuesday’s starter who allowed two runs in the first inning — encountered, Bowers managed much better execution.

Bowers worked around three walks in the fifth and a hit by pitch in the sixth, and he finished with 2.1 scoreless, hitless innings and struck out three.

But by the time Bowers was settled in, the Monarchs were already comfortable in their lead.

On Monday, O’Connor said he wanted his relievers to pitch again following an uncharacteristically rough series and Sunday finale with the Hurricanes. Geerdes gave up five earned runs in a third of an inning and UVa pitchers combined to walk 13 Miami hitters in the Sunday contest.

Geerdes responded with three innings of two-run ball Monday and retired seven in a row from the end of the first through the third. To end the first, Rubin made a sliding catch in short right-center field and prevented the Monarchs from adding on more.

Rubin had two hits and Teel had two hits, and Rubin singled and stole second ahead of Teel’s third-inning mash beyond the right-field fence. But outside of those two hitters, the rest of UVa’s lineup was quiet, combining for only one hit.

O’Connor tinkered with his batting order, too, moving Jake Gelof and Alex Tappen up one spot to the three and four holes, respectively, while sliding Devin Ortiz down from third to fifth.

ODU starter Tommy Gertner entered the mid-week tilt with a 7.77 ERA, but allowed only the homer to Teel while pitching the Cavaliers into soft contact. UVa flew out seven times and hit into seven ground-ball outs against Gertner, a lefty with an unorthodox delivery.

The Hoos tallied only one hit after Gertner exited in the fifth.

Tuesday won’t be the last time this season the two sides meet. They’re scheduled to square off again on April 26 at Harbor Park in Norfolk.

