Big inning dooms Virginia baseball team in loss to Florida State

The Florida State baseball team put together a five-run fourth inning to fuel a 9-4 win over No. 16 Virginia on Saturday at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.
The Seminoles (4-4, 2-3 ACC) scored the first nine runs of the game, including five during their big inning, to capture their second-straight ACC series win over Virginia (5-5, 1-4 ACC). It marks FSU's first series win over Virginia in Tallahassee since 2012.
Like in the previous series against North Carolina, Virginia has struggled to generate runs against Florida State's starting pitchers. Through the first two games of the series, FSU starting pitchers have limited the Wahoos to four hits, no runs, two walks and 17 strikeouts over their 14 innings of work.
Florida State starter Bryce Hubbart held the Hoos to one hit over six innings while striking out six. The left-hander allowed a first inning single to Zack Gelof and two walks on the afternoon. Hubbart retired the last 11 batters he faced.
Facing a big deficit, the Cavaliers cut into the Florida State lead during a four-run seventh inning. Three runs came across on a two-out, bases-clearing double by Nic Kent that trimmed the FSU lead to 9-4. Kent’s second double of the season was made possible by Chris Newell, who hustled out an infield single in the prior at-bat. Newell's single also allowed Logan Michaels to score the first Virginia run of the afternoon.
The Cavaliers had runners on base in six of its nine turns at the plate, including each of the last three innings, but was only able to muster four runs.
Five Cavalier pitchers combined to walk 11 batters, matching a season-high. Six free passes were on the ledger of starting pitcher Griff McGarry, who fanned six batters in three innings of work, including four-straight between the first and second innings.
Kyle Whitten and Luke Schauer did not allow a hit over the final 2.1 innings, keeping the Cavaliers within five.
The final game of the series is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. Virginia will have Mike Vasil on the mound. He will be opposed by right-hander Connor Grady. The game will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM).