Big inning dooms Virginia baseball team in loss to Florida State

The Florida State baseball team put together a five-run fourth inning to fuel a 9-4 win over No. 16 Virginia on Saturday at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

The Seminoles (4-4, 2-3 ACC) scored the first nine runs of the game, including five during their big inning, to capture their second-straight ACC series win over Virginia (5-5, 1-4 ACC). It marks FSU's first series win over Virginia in Tallahassee since 2012.

Like in the previous series against North Carolina, Virginia has struggled to generate runs against Florida State's starting pitchers. Through the first two games of the series, FSU starting pitchers have limited the Wahoos to four hits, no runs, two walks and 17 strikeouts over their 14 innings of work.

Florida State starter Bryce Hubbart held the Hoos to one hit over six innings while striking out six. The left-hander allowed a first inning single to Zack Gelof and two walks on the afternoon. Hubbart retired the last 11 batters he faced.