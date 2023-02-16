A four-run first inning helped power the Virginia softball team to a 6-2 win over UNC Greensboro on Thursday.

The Cavaliers got on the board quickly with a three-run home from M.C. Eaton to right that scored Jade Hylton and Katie Goldberg. Eaton’s home run was her team-leading fourth of the year and gives her 10 RBI on the season, which also leads the team.

Virginia capped the big first inning a few batters later when Kailyn Jones delivered a sacrifice fly to left field that scored Tori Gilbert.

“Greensboro is always a good team. They are really competitive and so we knew it would be a challenge,” said Virginia coach Joanna Hardin, whose team improved to 5-1, the program’s best six-game start to a season since 2002. “The four-spot in the first inning really set us off and put us in a good spot.”

UNCG (3-3) got on the board with a solo home run from relief pitcher Salem Ward in the fifth inning.

The Cavaliers pushed two more runs home in the top of the seventh with a two-RBI single up the middle from Sarah Coon that scored Lauren VanAssche and Hylton to take a 6-1 lead.

“I’d have liked to see us be a little more competitive in the middle, but the two runs in the seventh were really big,” Hardin said.

A solo home run from Maycin Brown gave UNCG its second run of the game before Bressler and the Hoos would get the final out to secure the win.

Molly Grube (2-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on two hits with three walks and two strikeouts in 4.2 innings of work. Bressler picked up her first save of the season after she worked the final 2.1 innings and allowed one run on two hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

“Molly Grube did an excellent job of keeping us in the game for five innings and Jenny Bressler came in and closed it out,” Hardin said. “Our pitchers are doing a great job, we’re scoring some runs and that’s good going into a weekend when we are going to be challenged.”

Jorde Chartrand took the loss for the Spartans after allowing four runs — three of them earned — on three hits. She walked one and struck out six through her 4.0 innings of work.

Virginia continues to play on the road with four games at the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in a pod hosted by North Carolina. The Cavaliers kick off the weekend with a single game against No. 23 Maryland on Friday. First pitch is now at 3 p.m. due to expected inclement weather in the area.