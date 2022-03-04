Big fifth inning propels Virginia to series-opening win over Penn State

The style of offense they had yet to show in this young spring ultimately led to the familiar: A bashing blowout and another feel-good departure from the ballpark afterward.

Virginia showed off its speed and pressured Penn State’s defense to break a deadlock and spark an eight-run fifth inning en route to a 10-1 victory over the Nittany Lions to open a three-game series on Friday at Disharoon Park. The win also was the Hoos’ ninth in a row, marking the seventh time in program history that they’ve started 9-0 in a season.

“Based on how the game was played, [small ball] is something in our book,” UVa junior center fielder Chris Newell said. “So, I kind of figured there was an option for it to come.”

After Cavaliers fifth-year senior Alex Tappen roped a line-drive double to left to lead off the frame and snap a string of 12 straight retired by Penn State (3-5) starter Travis Luensmann, who UVa struggled to solve through the first four innings, Hoos skipper Brian O’Connor called for Newell to bunt Tappen to third.

Newell deadened the ball to the left side, and hustled for a single while Tappen advanced. Newell was a pest on the bases from there, too, and disrupted the flow Luensmann worked with earlier. With Casey Saucke at the plate, Newell took off to steal second and slid safely before the catcher’s throw sailed beyond the second baseman, which allowed Tappen to score and provide the Cavaliers a 2-1 lead.

“With bunting and base running,” Newell said, “I feel like that’s little stuff people don’t really don’t take to heart anymore. They don’t emphasize it as much and it can change ballgames, and you saw it today.”

Said O’Connor: “[Newell] can really run and he put pressure on ‘em. And when you can run like that and you put the ball in a good place, and he did, it kind of opened it up for us.”

Saucke, a freshman hitting .538, followed with an RBI single to push Newell home.

Two of the next three Cavaliers reached. Max Cotier was the exception, but he put down a successful sacrifice bunt — another important fundamental play — and after Griff O’Ferrall walked to load the bases for Kyle Teel.

That’s when the standout sophomore went for the jugular, and with one swing had the Hoos looking like they have through the first two weeks. Teel delivered a three-run triple, sending a screaming liner over a leap from the Penn State center fielder in left-center. He sensed a triple out of the box and raced around second toward third way before the relay throw had gotten to the infield.

“That triple was great,” O’Connor said. “The first couple of times up, he tried to pull the ball, and then he hits the ball the other way and he can run a little bit.”

The Cavaliers, a team that has now tallied double-digit run totals in each of their last six contests, was on their way again when they capped the fifth inning three batters later. Tappen returned to the box and clobbered a 426-foot shot over the left-field bleachers. He finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored. It was his second homer of the season, and Tappen’s 15 RBI are the second most on the squad.

“It was about adjustments,” Tappen said of beginning the inning with a double and homering later on in the frame, “because my first at-bat wasn’t great. [Luensmann] threw me two cut fastballs that kind of ran off the plate and I wasn’t expecting it, so you’ve got to make the adjustments.

“… He elevated an off-speed pitch that I was able to get a good enough barrel on to start the inning and then obviously the guys behind me and then [Teel] coming up with that triple, it all complements everything.”

Tappen said bunting from Newell and Cotier and base running from Newell and the rest of the lineup was key, too. The Cavaliers swiped four bases as a group on Friday.

“Our coaches have been saying it,” Tappen said, “when we practice that stuff, we want to be perfect with our execution in practice because that time is coming when we’re going to need the big bunt by Chris to move runners … that execution that we need is really, really important to start big innings.”

The explosive fifth rewarded UVa starter Nate Savino (2-0). Until the breakout inning, he was knotted in a pitcher’s duel with Luensmann (0-2) — the first opposing pitcher of the Hoos since opening day to throw into the fifth.

Savino went six-plus and allowed one run while striking out four to pick up the win.

“It’s a great feeling,” Savino said about watching from the dugout as his teammates put up an eight-spot. “It’s super exciting and gets the adrenaline flowing again. And when we get on the field, we have that upper hand there and it’s way better.”

UVa scored its initial scratch-out-a run to go up 1-0. Leadoff man O’Ferrall recorded an infield single, stole second and then reached third on an error ahead of scoring on an RBI ground out.

Note: Saturday’s pitching matchup pits Cavaliers left-hander Brian Gursky (2-0, 1.69 ERA) against Nittany Lions left-hander Kellan Tulio (1-0, 1.64 ERA). First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.

