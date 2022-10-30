Bettridge, Cavaliers got an education in overtime during loss to Miami

He was unsure of the details about overtime until he had to figure them out.

“I didn’t even know the rules, to be honest,” Virginia freshman kicker Will Bettridge said after the Cavaliers’ 14-12 four-overtime loss to Miami on Saturday. “I had to ask before.”

Not before the game began, but between the two most important kicks to this point in his young career. He said fifth-year senior and reserve long snapper Lee Dudley filled him in on the sideline.

“I got the clarification that we’d get the ball back right after that first overtime field goal,” Bettridge said. “So, I definitely had to stay ready.”

In the initial overtime, Bettridge’s 41-yarder evened the score at 9-9, and another 41-yarder in the second extra period pushed the Hoos ahead, 12-9. Bettridge said he was completely prepared to kick under pressure, though.

Each week, he said, UVa puts him in tense moments during practice.

“On Thursdays in our walkthrough,” he said, “we either do a last-minute scenario when we have a call and we’ve got to run on the field and hit one, or just having me be ready in a one-minute drill … so, pretty much the same scenario.”

He said the key to converting against the Hurricanes — he also made kicks of 27 and 24 yards in regulation to tie the game and put the Cavaliers ahead — was to keep his focus and remain near the warm-up net.

“Because those last two in overtime were a minute apart … so I had to stay ready and keep my leg warm,” Bettridge said.

Saturday’s bout was the first overtime contest UVa was part of since its 34-31 loss to Virginia Tech in 2018, so Bettridge wasn’t the only one unfamiliar with playing beyond regulation.

Senior safety Antonio Clary, who intercepted Miami quarterback Jake Garcia’s throw for a 2-point conversion in the third overtime, said he never experienced an overtime — or four — until Saturday.

“But Coach [Tony Elliott] puts us in lots of situations throughout practice to have us ready,” Clary said, and that was the consensus among UVa coaches and players postgame. Running back Mike Hollins said he can remember reviewing and practicing overtime scenarios dating back to spring practice and August training camp.

So, the Hoos were properly prepped and had a strategy for the four additional stanzas.

Elliott said the Cavaliers work on 2-point conversions on Mondays and Thursdays and red-zone offense and defense on Wednesdays.

Elliott said the offense carries with it six or seven plays for snaps in the low red-zone that are designed for 2-point conversions.

After Clary’s interception, the Hoos had one of those plays set up with a chance to win. Wide receiver Billy Kemp IV was put in motion, but then a false start by center Ty Furnish occurred, altering the play call, according to offensive coordinator Des Kitchings.

At the 8-yard line instead of the 3, Kitchings dialed up a throw to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks.

“We had Wicks one-on-one in that man[-coverage] situation,” Kitchings said, “and then if they played zone, we had Billy and [Keytaon Thompson] on the double out with Lavel [Davis Jr.] running on the backline so we could high-low it there. So, we had man-zone mix on that deal and it was a man look, so a good ball by [quarterback Brennan Armstrong] and unfortunately, we didn’t come up with that play.”

Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson broke up the pass as Wicks tried to secure the catch.

Said Armstrong: “[Stevenson] is one of their best corners and [Wicks] is one of our best players, so give him a shot and bang-bang play.”

Through the first two overtimes, Elliott and Kitchings were conservative, but they had their reasons to be. All three run plays UVa used in those periods were designed runs for Armstrong, who also threw two incompletions on quick throws to Wicks and was sacked during the other three plays in the first and second overtimes.

“We knew that with our kicking situation that we couldn’t lose any yards,” Elliott said, “but at the same time, we didn’t want to lose the game by putting the ball in the air in the earlier overtime situations.”

Up until Bettridge made all four of his kicks on Saturday, he was 3-of-5 and had missed two in UVa’s win the week before at Georgia Tech.

As for the defense, coordinator John Rudzinski said, “every week, we go through those 2-point [scenarios] and so we have a few calls on that menu.”

He said those practice reps and the red-zone drills are good simulations for what his unit faced against Miami.

Clary’s interception was one of a few outstanding plays by the group through the overtimes.

Safety Jonas Sanker tackled Miami running back Henry Parrish Jr. on the first play of overtime for only a gain of two yards to slow the Canes and make them go to the air. Sanker covered Miami wide receiver Brashard Smith downfield on the next snap, which Garcia threw toward the end zone only to fall incomplete. Cornerback Fentrell Cypress II added a pass breakup to force the Hurricanes to kick a field goal.

The defense was stingy throughout the ballgame, though, not yielding a touchdown for the second straight contest.

Miami won in walk-off fashion on Garcia’s run toward the pylon on the last 2-point try of the afternoon. The 14-12 final marked the lowest scoring FBS overtime game since Cal and TCU met for a 10-7 overtime decision in the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl.

“Somebody is going to have to take the quarterback and somebody has to take the flat,” Rudzinski said of the final play, “and they out-executed.”