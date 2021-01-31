Bennett: UVa played with too much finesse in loss to Virginia Tech

Perhaps most alarming was the team’s inability to slow Aluma in the post despite using every available defensive option. Huff, a potential candidate for ACC Defensive Player of the Year, struggled to contain Aluma off the dribble and in the post.

“He had a great night,” Huff said. “I’m hoping next time I can just slide my feet a little bit better.”

Sam Hauser, Justin McKoy and Trey Murphy lacked the strength to consistently stop Aluma in the low post when asked to defend him. Francisco Caffaro, who often draws comparisons to former UVa standout Jack Salt for his physical play, spent five minutes on the floor and picked up three fouls.

“It was too easy for them to just post up, do things and then make some plays and we just weren’t right,” Bennett said. “And boy, let that be a lesson because you can’t survive like that.”

UVa led 47-44 with eight minutes remaining, but the Wahoos — who relied mostly on 3-point shooting to that point — went cold and couldn’t finish near the basket. They scored just four points the rest of the night. Aluma scored nine points in the final eight minutes, outscoring UVa by himself.

Virginia Tech went on a 21-4 run to close the game.