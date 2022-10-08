Bennett settles in, leads Liberty to road win over UMass

AMHERST, Mass. — Johnathan Bennett was “chasing ghosts” too often in his first two series Saturday afternoon.

The fourth-year sophomore quarterback was trying to anticipate what the UMass defense was going to show, and it led the Liberty signal caller to overanalyze each play. He looked rushed, maybe a bit overwhelmed. He missed some reads and couldn’t keep the Flames’ drives alive.

Those ghosts slowly faded as Bennett watched a pair of drives from the sideline. He saw what the Minutemen were doing defensively. It became easier to make the presnap reads and, in turn, make better decisions.

Bennett led a trio of second-quarter scoring drives that gave Liberty a commanding advantage and the Flames rolled to a 42-24 win over the Minutemen before an announced crowd of 11,217 at McGuirk Stadium.

“It honestly calmed me down a little bit because I was kind of a little antsy to start the game because I was thinking too much about all the coverages that they were going to try to do,” Bennett said. “Honestly, when I was on the sideline, I was able to see what they were trying to do, and it helped a lot.”

Bennett, making his second career start in place of the injured Kaidon Salter, missed on all three of his pass attempts over the first two drives, and he was in scramble mode on each of his six dropbacks.

His term of “chasing ghosts” is one quarterbacks coach Kent Austin refers to when a signal caller is trying to chase what he thinks the defense will show and it leads to overanalyzing what’s not there.

That necessitated Bennett spending two drives watching Nate Hampton and, more importantly, studying the UMass defense. It became apparent what the Minutemen (1-5) were doing defensively, and Bennett was poised to strike when he returned to the game.

He finished completing nine of his final 15 passes and had 183 yards and two touchdowns. He led a trio of second-quarter touchdown drives that saw Dae Dae Hunter and Shedro Louis find the end zone, and Bennett capped the first-half scoring with a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Michael Bollinger for a 21-10 halftime lead.

“I thought he settled in. Got to figure out between Kent and I how do we get him to do that the entire time,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said. “He started throwing catchable balls and not overthrowing guys and gave them a chance to win in one-on-ones. He had a couple of those early and he had one RPO that he just didn’t throw at all that is an absolute easy read. Then he settles in and he does it all right. We’ve got to start faster with this group.”

Freeze’s uptempo offense is predicated on picking up positive yardage on first downs so the Flames (5-1) can quickly get to the line of scrimmage and catch the defense out of position.

The touchdown drives featured positive gains that got the offense into its tempo.

“The times we won first down, I think we scored on the drive,” Bennett said. “The times we didn’t, we didn’t score.”

Bennett led an offense that racked up 453 yards and found balance yet again.

Hunter had a team-high 78 rushing yards to go along with his touchdown. Louis, who had 26 rushing yards, scored a career-high three touchdowns.

It came one week after Hunter found the end zone three times in a road win against Old Dominion.

“I trusted my line, I trusted my tight ends,” Louis said of his three rushing touchdowns that were from 1, 6 and 2 yards. “I know them boys are going to handle, they’re going to do what they’ve got to do so I can do what I’ve got to do.”

The passing attack didn’t falter with both Bennett and Hampton playing.

Hampton completed 3-of-5 passes for 76 yards, and the two frequently found DeMario Douglas.

The slot receiver had a season-high 134 receiving yards. He turned a quick pass from Bennett into a 39-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter that gave the Flames a 42-17 lead.

“Nothing surprises me with him,” Freeze said of Douglas. “He’s a guy that we need to get the ball to.”

UMass took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on Gregory Desrosiers’ 53-yard touchdown run. It was one of two explosive plays allowed by the Liberty defense, which surrendered a season-low 233 yards.

The low number came with a defensive front that registered six sacks and 11 tackles for a loss.

UMass had 92 rushing yards on 42 attempts outside of Desrosiers’ touchdown run.

“They tried to do a little bit of plus-one run game and we knew we had to put a little more in the box,” safety Robert Rahimi said after registering six tackles. “That’s what we had planned out and that’s what we executed.”