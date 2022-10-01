Bennett provides second-half spark in Liberty's win over Old Dominion

NORFOLK — Johnathan Bennett was a surprise entrant into the Liberty offense when the second half opened Saturday evening at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

The fourth-year sophomore quarterback wasn’t simply being brought in to settle down Kaidon Salter, he was entrusted by Liberty coach Hugh Freeze to give the Flames the best chance to beat Old Dominion.

Bennett and the Flames started a fourth-quarter drive in the shadow of their end zone. Ninety-nine yards stood between them and a chance to extend their precious seven-point lead.

Completion after completion, plus a slew of penalties against the Monarchs, helped move Liberty down the field. Bennett’s confidence grew with each play, and he delivered a simple swing pass that gave the Flames all the breathing room they needed.

Bennett connected with Dae Dae Hunter on a 41-yard touchdown that silenced the ODU fan base. It capped a stellar second half from the veteran signal caller as Liberty used the 99-yard scoring drive to pull away for a 38-24 victory over the Monarchs before an announced crowd of 18,368.

The 99-yard drive saw Bennett at his best as the Flames (4-1) defeated the Monarchs (2-3) for the third time since joining the Bowl Subdivision in 2018.

Bennett completed all four of his pass attempts for 78 yards on the lengthy drive, and he targeted different receivers on each of those attempts. He connected with Noah Frith for 11 yards to pick up a first down, then helped flip the field position with a 25-yard strike to CJ Yarbrough.

Tight end Austin Henderson, who has seldom been used in the passing attack so far this season, even caught a 1-yard pass the play before Hunter turned the swing pass into a touchdown that all but broke the back of the Monarchs.

It was a strong second-half performance for Bennett, who struggled in his three appearances over the first four weeks. Bennett had two touchdown passes early in last week’s win over Akron, but he threw his fourth interception of the season later in that game and was pulled in favor of Nate Hampton to close out the victory over the Zips.

The precise passing from Bennett — 7 of 9 for 98 yards — was in stark contrast to his 20-for-48 passing entering the second half Saturday night.

He helped stabilize a Liberty offense that showed flashes in its first three drives in taking a 14-0 lead, but there wasn’t much else as Salter struggled in making the start after missing last week’s game.

Salter had a highlight-reel touchdown pass to Jaivian Lofton and then had what should have been an interception turn into a Yarbrough touchdown reception, but he wasn’t as effective as he had been in starts against UAB and Wake Forest.

ODU’s pass rush flustered Salter into a pair of interceptions, including one late in the second half that prevented the Flames from extending a 24-17 lead.

The Monarchs rallied to tie the game in the third quarter on Blake Watson’s 16-yard touchdown pass from Hayden Wolff, but the Flames responded by turning to Hunter and the running attack.

Hunter rushed for two touchdowns and added the receiving score to highlight his effort.

He gave the Flames the lead for good with a 32-yard run with five seconds left in the third quarter.