Bennett believes NIT can provide younger Cavaliers with valuable postseason experience

Virginia coach Tony Bennett finally got the NIT home game he’s been owed for so many years.

The unseeded Cavaliers are scheduled to host No. 3-seed Mississippi State on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. tipoff in an NIT first-round contest at John Paul Jones Arena. Renovations to Humphrey Coliseum, the home of the Bulldogs, forced them to give up their chance to welcome UVa to Starkville.

“When I played at Wisconsin-Green Bay, we got into the NIT and we were all excited,” Bennett, who played there for his father, Dick Bennett, recalled on Monday. “But there was a home and garden show at Brown County Arena and we didn’t get to host, and I remember looking at my dad and being like, ‘Are you serious?’”

Tony Bennett has both played and coached in the NIT previously, and he said there’s plenty for his Cavaliers (19-13) to gain from the experience beginning this week against Mississippi State (18-15). Should they win, they’d advance to play the winner of the first-round matchup between second-seeded North Texas and Texas State.

UVa’s streak of eight straight trips to the NCAA Tournament was snapped this year, but that run was preceded by a 2013 appearance in the NIT when the Hoos advanced to the quarterfinals of the event.

The Cavaliers won games over Norfolk State and St. John’s and played in a tight contest before being eliminated by Iowa. Throughout, they got contributions from Justin Anderson, a then-freshman who led UVa in scoring during its NIT showing and ultimately developed into an All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection later in his career. Other players to return for the following year like Akil Mitchell, Mike Tobey and Evan Nolte aided the Cavaliers, too.

The next spring, Bennett’s bunch reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

“For guys in our program who haven’t played in a tournament and who will be back, I think it’s valuable,” Bennett said. “For sure, it’s important, and for that [2013] group, after that, we went to how many NCAA Tournaments?”

The 13th-year coach of the Cavaliers said there was joy Sunday night during the NIT selection show on ESPNU when he saw UVa pop up on the screen as pairings were revealed. He said his team earned its chance to keep playing this season and is grateful for the opportunity.

Bennett and company notched marquee victories over Providence on a neutral court in November, at Duke last month thanks to Reece Beekman’s game-winning 3 plus a sweep of Miami — three teams to make the Big Dance. The Hoos had five wins in total over NCAA Tournament-bound teams this year, but were blown out twice by North Carolina, including this past Thursday in the ACC quarterfinals. UVa’s résumé featured bad losses to NET-ranking killers Navy, James Madison and N.C. State as well.

But Beekman, a sophomore, as well as other young Cavaliers such as sophomore forward Kadin Shedrick and junior guard Armaan Franklin could benefit for future years from playing in a win-or-go-home scenario now.

“We’re that team that when we’ve played tough and well,” Bennett said, “we’ve been able to win some really exciting, good games against tough opponents on the road, at home, and they’ve usually been close. Then at times, we’re that team that has really struggled and has gotten separated on like you’ve seen against Carolina and in some of those games.

“I told our guys, ‘The reality is, you’re both of those teams,’” he said, “but we’ve just got to fight and choose to be the one that has shown that [toughness]. And here you get an opportunity, in a one-and-done situation to play against a team that’s good. You get to grow in these experiences and try to win and advance. So, I think it’s important for our guys to have this experience to be ready.”

Bennett said he has fond memories of coaching against Mississippi State coach Ben Howland. The two crossed paths in the Pac-12, when Bennett was at Washington State and Howland was at UCLA.

Howland guided UCLA to three consecutive trips to the Final Four from 2006 through 2008.

“He was one of the best coaches,” Bennett said. “That was really the gold standard of our conference back then.”

