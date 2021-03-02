Bench scoring proves crucial in Virginia's over Miami

After most ACC home games this season, Virginia’s Justin McKoy made his way back onto the floor for extra shooting work postgame. The sophomore forward wasn’t seeing much playing time, but he wanted to get his work in on game day.

McKoy’s postgame ritual was disrupted Monday.

Instead of quietly working on his jumper following a night spent mostly on the bench, McKoy spoke to the press after being one of Virginia’s most impactful players in a 62-51 win over Miami.

“I’ve been very happy just trusting the coaches wholeheartedly when they say, ‘be patient, your time is coming, just be ready, stay ready, we’re gonna need you,’” McKoy said.

UVa certainly needed the 6-foot-8 bundle of energy against the Hurricanes. With a small crowd and a subdued atmosphere, the Cavaliers leaned on McKoy’s infectious intensity.

Usually known for his rebounding, McKoy went on a personal 6-0 run in the first half, leading to a Miami timeout. At one point, he snatched a loose ball and nearly drained a half-court shot as the first-half buzzer sounded.

“I love his heart and his energy,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said. “It’s that way at practice.”