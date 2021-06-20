Behind Logan Michaels' magical day, Virginia beats Tennessee in College World Series opener

UVa’s ace settled down after the first two batters. Two strikeouts and a pop out ended the top of the first frame, and Abbott cruised through the next three innings.

After four innings, Abbott recorded eight strikeouts and allowed just two hits. The left-hander kept a potent Tennessee lineup off the board.

Michaels’ solo home run in the top of the third, a leadoff shot over the left-center field wall, gave the Cavaliers an early edge.

The Volunteers threatened in the fifth and sixth innings, but good defense and pitching kept Virginia in front 1-0. In the fifth, Tennessee put runners on second and third with one out.

Sophomore second baseman Max Cotier made a leaping grab on a line drive to record the second out of the inning. For the final out, junior shortstop Nic Kent fielded a ground ball to the right side of second base and made a throw on the run to end the frame.

The middle infield duo later turned a flashy double play to end the bottom of the eighth.

Facing adversity again in the sixth, Abbott recorded a pair of strikeouts with runners on second and third to end the inning. After the final strikeout, a swinging strikeout of Jordan Beck, Abbott yelled and fist pumped as he walked back to the dugout.