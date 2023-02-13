Superstar players make big plays in key moments of games.

Sylvie Jackson showcased why she’s been the best player in the Jefferson District the past two seasons Monday night as she led the Lions to the Jefferson District Tournament title for the first time since 2017.

Jackson scored 16 of her game-high 23 points in the final two quarters as Louisa County held off a pesky Western Albemarle squad 40-30 at Albemarle High School.

“Anytime you’ve got to play a team three times in a year, all three games have been tough,” Louisa County coach Nick Schreck said. “Western plays great defense. For us, it was just a matter of staying disciplined, running our sets and were able to execute down the stretch and that really helped us.”

Western Albemarle (16-7) was amped from the start thanks to the return of Emma Schmitz. The freshman scored the first seven points of the game, including a contested shot in the lane with 2:47 left in the first quarter to give the Warriors a 7-6 lead.

Louisa County (21-2) countered with its star.

Sylvie Jackson scored six straight points and set up Janie Smith for a six-footer off glass to give the Lions a 14-9 advantage after eight minutes.

Defense dominated most of the second quarter as both teams had trouble putting points on the board. Western's Kate Voelmle did a great job individually on Jackson, keeping her off the scoreboard in the second quarter.

The Lions picked up their teammate and managed to maintain the lead. Janie Smith grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on one possession. Senior Savoi Smith the drained a corner trey to give the Lions a 19-13 lead at intermission.

With her team in need of a spark after halftime, Sylvie Jackson responded.

The senior guard scored all 10 of her team’s points in the quarter, including a beautiful hesitation-and-go move from the elbow to cap an 8-0 run to close out the period. She also pulled down three rebounds and snagged two steals in the stanza to help Louisa build a 29-18 lead with eight minutes left.

“That’s what she does,” Schrek said. “They came out not letting her get in the paint, so one of the adjustments we made at halftime was try to spread them out a little more, more of a five-out set, and let her do what she does best and it worked out for us in the end. We knocked down some shots and she led us to victory.”

Jackson, who has now scored more than 550 points this season, said Monday's win showed the growth in her game, both mentally and physically.

“I can’t get in my head,” Jackson said. “That was a problem with me in earlier years, but being older now, just letting things go, and just letting the game come to me and going with the flow. My teammates do a really good job of keeping my head up and having confidence in me.”

In the fourth, Jackson scored seven more points, including an off-balanced left-hand finish at the rim with 2:51 left to give her team a commanding 38-24 lead.

Western Albemarle didn’t back down and continued to battle.

Taylor Florin and Schmitz each scored inside and Ava Ewen added to free throws to trim the lead to 40-30, but Smith sealed the win with an uncontested bucket at the end of the game to extended Louisa County’s winning streak to 27 straight against Jefferson District competition.

“Every team in the district comes with a plan for us specifically,” Jackson said. “We definitely had to make some adjustments at halftime and I think our team did really good at adjusting. We all got better open shots in the second half They were helping me get better looks.”

Smith finish with nine points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Lousia County, whiile Ella Jackson and Smith each added three more.

Schmitz tallied 15 points to lead Western Albemarle. Ewen chipped in seven points and Addy Hux finished with three points.

Both teams advance to the Region 4D tournament, which is slated to begin Friday. Louisa County, the tournament’s No.1 seed, will likely host Amherst at 7 p.m. in Mineral. Western Albemarle is the No. 4 seed and is projected to take on Salem at 6 p.m.

Jackson said Monday’s win gives her team a lot of motivation heading into regionals.

“Winning regular season district [title] and then going on win the tournament is great,” she said. “Again, we have a lot of doubters, but proving them wrong is always good.”