Behind 13 3-pointers, San Francisco stuns No. 4 Virginia

Virginia looked flawless in its season-opening win over Towson on Wednesday.
The Cavaliers buried 3-pointers — 15 in fact — and scored with ease while using a handful of different lineups. Fans rejoiced the return of the Cavaliers and started to daydream about a deep run in March.
Two days later, the Wahoos were smacked in the face by reality — and 13 3-pointers from their foe.
No. 4 Virginia fell to San Francisco 61-60 Friday afternoon in “Bubbleville” in Uncasville, Connecticut, looking lost at times on the offensive end. Even after the Cavaliers' offense heated up in the second half, the defense faltered as the Dons buried crucial 3-point shots and picked up their first win over a top-5 opponent since 1981.
“You make a lot of 3s against Towson and that’s the game and that can be — I don’t want to say fool’s gold — but it’s never that easy,” UVa head coach Tony Bennett said. “I knew San Francisco, their space and if they start making shots, boy, they put you in a lot of tough spots.”
After a blistering offensive showing against Towson to open the season on Wednesday, UVa’s offense cooled off dramatically against San Francisco on Friday. The Cavaliers shot 28% from the field in the first half, but still led 24-21 thanks to stellar defense against the Dons.
For the game, UVa shot 41.2% and 25% from 3-point range, going just 2-for-12.
A better shooting second half — the Cavaliers made 53.8% of their shots in the final 20 minutes — helped UVa (1-1) stretch its lead at points, but a flurry of baskets from the Dons sunk the Wahoos’ chances.
Justin McKoy, one of the players considered a bright spot by Bennett, scored the first five points for UVa and finished the contest with 11 points and six rebounds. UVa opened the game with a 9-2 run thanks in part to McKoy’s early effort and it seemed destined to become a blowout win.
Instead, the Cavaliers started missing shots, committing turnovers and wildly attacking the rim.
San Francisco rallied despite also struggling to score consistently. The Dons led 14-11 with 9:51 left in the first half after a Jamaree Bouyea’s 3-pointer capped an 11-0 run.
Bouyea finished with a game-high 19 points for the Dons, making eight of his 15 shots.
Virginia entered halftime with a 24-21 lead, and again, the Cavaliers seemed poised to pull away. They scored the first four points of the second half to pull ahead by seven points, but the Dons fired back with yet another 11-0 run. The Cavaliers trailed 32-28 at the 15-minute mark of the second half.
The two teams traded blows throughout the second half. Tomas Woldetensae made a pair of shots to put UVa in front, and the Dons answered with a four-point play from Khalil Shabazz.
As the teams went into the under-8 media timeout, Virginia led 46-43.
Unfortunately for UVa, it struggled to put the Dons away. A pair of 3-pointers put San Francisco up 51-48 with just over five minutes left in the contest. Virginia leaned on Sam Hauser down the stretch. The Marquette transfer put the Wahoos up 54-53 with 3:42 left after a pair of made jumpers.
That’s when the Dons went on their 3-point barrage.
Shabazz knocked down a 3-pointer to give San Francisco a 58-54 lead. The next possession, Taavi Jurkatamm made a 3-pointer to put the Dons up 61-54 with two minutes left as their benched erupted in excitement.
Jurkatamm went 2-for-4 from beyond the arc in the contest.
“Our defense wasn’t sound enough for long enough,” Bennett said.
Virginia scored the next six points, clawing its way back to a 61-60 deficit.
With 10.2 seconds left and a one-point lead, the Dons went to the line for a one-and-one. They missed, and UVa corralled the rebound. The Cavaliers drove down the court, giving the ball to Hauser for a slightly contested 3-point shot.
It missed, and the upset was complete.
“I feel like they played a great game,” said Virginia freshman Reece Beekman, who scored 11 for the Wahoos. “They had a lot of energy from start to finish.”
After looking like a dominant team to open the year Wednesday, Virginia looked like a shell of itself in an upset loss to San Francisco on Friday.
“If you’re at all thinking, ‘Oh, we won the first game handily and look at our ranking,’ I mean, we’ve all been down that road and that means nothing to start,” Bennett said.
