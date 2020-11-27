Behind 13 3-pointers, San Francisco stuns No. 4 Virginia

For the game, UVa shot 41.2% and 25% from 3-point range, going just 2-for-12.

A better shooting second half — the Cavaliers made 53.8% of their shots in the final 20 minutes — helped UVa (1-1) stretch its lead at points, but a flurry of baskets from the Dons sunk the Wahoos’ chances.

Justin McKoy, one of the players considered a bright spot by Bennett, scored the first five points for UVa and finished the contest with 11 points and six rebounds. UVa opened the game with a 9-2 run thanks in part to McKoy’s early effort and it seemed destined to become a blowout win.

Instead, the Cavaliers started missing shots, committing turnovers and wildly attacking the rim.

San Francisco rallied despite also struggling to score consistently. The Dons led 14-11 with 9:51 left in the first half after a Jamaree Bouyea’s 3-pointer capped an 11-0 run.

Bouyea finished with a game-high 19 points for the Dons, making eight of his 15 shots.

Virginia entered halftime with a 24-21 lead, and again, the Cavaliers seemed poised to pull away. They scored the first four points of the second half to pull ahead by seven points, but the Dons fired back with yet another 11-0 run. The Cavaliers trailed 32-28 at the 15-minute mark of the second half.