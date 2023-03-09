GREENSBORO, N.C. – His perfect first step was with the acceleration Reece Beekman needed.

It was the kind of propelling burst forward that can only lead to something good, and in an instant the Virginia guard and ACC Defensive Player of the Year was racing the other direction after interrupting a pass and taking the ball the other way.

The conversion of a fast-break layup that followed was a catalyst for second-seeded Virginia, too, in its 68-59 win over No. 7-seed North Carolina on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the league tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Up until Beekman’s takeaway and bucket, the Cavaliers were in a slog offensively while netting only nine points through the first 11 minutes of action.

“To start off, we just didn’t have as much enthusiasm as we would like to have,” fellow Hoos guard Isaac McKneely said, “but I feel like that steal built us up and we just went from there.”

UVa (24-6) had its spark and went on an 11-0 run — in which McKneely knocked down a 3 and Beekman had another layup – to catapult in front of the Tar Heels (20-13). The Cavaliers never let their lead get away.

“Just an energy boost,” Beekman said about what he provided in that moment. “We got down a little bit, but instant offense is always good for our team and it makes the flow of the game better.”

There’s no denying that thought, and Beekman said the Cavaliers used the early part of the contest to figure how to play without starting forward Ben Vander Plas, who was ruled out for the rest of the season prior to tipoff with a hand injury that occurred during Wednesday’s practice.

But Beekman’s quick swipe of UNC wing Leaky Black’s pass toward the top of the key and easy off-the-glass layup cut UVa’s deficit to 13-11 and by the time Hoos center Francisco Caffaro capped the sequence with a powerful dunk, they held a 20-13 advantage.

That instinct-into-result payoff from Beekman wasn’t dissimilar from other standout plays he’s made throughout the campaign — an All-ACC season in which he’s had to push himself, he said, to stay on the court and produce like he did on Thursday when he tallied 15 points, five assists and five steals.

Beekman said he’s still coping with the hamstring injury he suffered during a Dec. 6 game against James Madison.

“There are good and bad days with it,” he said, “and some days are not as good as others, but I’m able to play through it and be functional with it, so it’s good.”

He said his days are usually longer in order to perform at his best.

“It’s showing up to practice like an hour early, which sometimes can be a lot,” Beekman said. “But, getting in the hot tank and warming it up and getting some standing-light therapy with it. [UVa head athletic trainer] Ethan [Saliba] has been working with me a lot and has been doing a great job. And he’s really dedicated a lot of time to help me and trying to get it right.”

Beekman has been committed to staying on the court, too, according to McKneely.

In addition to igniting UVa on Thursday, Beekman also helped the Cavaliers break Carolina’s press repeatedly when the Tar Heels got desperate in the final minutes.

“He lives in the rehab room with Ethan,” McKneely said. “After practice every day, he’s spending hours. Before practice, he’s spending hours and he’s been dedicated, which is why I think he’s been able to come back because that’s a serious injury. Hamstrings take a while to heal, so he’s doing everything he can to recover and I’m really proud of him because he really played great tonight – as he does every night.”

Beekman didn’t have any turnovers either against the Tar Heels, and over the last four games he’s tallied 30 assists and only one turnover.

“When it first happened, I was like, ‘This might be something where I might be out for a while,’” Beekman said, “so I really wasn’t sure how long it was going to be or how affected I’d be, but I feel like I’ve been able to get back to a level where I’m comfortable to play at and just be a great contributor to the team.”