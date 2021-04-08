Bats heat up, giving Virginia baseball team confidence ahead of Clemson series

Increased production from senior first baseman Devin Ortiz also has helped the lineup’s resurgence. Ortiz ripped a game-tying two-RBI double in the bottom of the ninth in Tuesday’s 7-6 win over William & Mary.

Ortiz, who started the year in a slump, has raised his batting average to .253. He’s the team leader with four home runs, and he’s second to only Gelof with 18 RBI.

As a result of increased scoring, the Cavaliers are gaining confidence. Instead of talking about trusting the process and believing hits will come, the team can point to tangible results.

“Guys are stepping up,” Ortiz said. “Guys are happy for each other. Guys are trusting each other as always, but it just shows now and it means a lot more when we can actually do it out there on the field and show what we’re capable of.”

With the batting seemingly making strides in the right direction, UVa hopes to lean on its starting pitchers to put it in position to win ACC contests.

Weekend starters Andrew Abbott and Mike Vasil have done what they’ve needed to do in their starts. The pitchers are two of the nine ACC pitchers with an ERA under 3.00. As a team, UVa ranks second in the ACC in team ERA with a 3.53 mark.