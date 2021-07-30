Basketball notebook: Huff, Hauser agree to deals with NBA teams

Sam Hauser and Jay Huff did not hear their names called in the NBA Draft on Thursday night, but both former Virginia standouts will have a chance to make an NBA roster.

Hauser agreed to a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics, while Huff agreed to an exhibit 10 contract with the Washington Wizards.

Agreeing to a two-way contract means Hauser will likely spend the bulk of his rookie season playing for the Maine Celtics, Boston's NBA G League affiliate. Hauser could also see limited time on the Celtics' main roster.

Hauser becomes the latest former Virginia player to earn a two-way NBA contract. That list also includes Mamadi Diakite, who began the 2020-21 season on a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. After a standout season in the G League, Diakite earned a standard NBA contract with Milwaukee in April and was part of the Bucks' NBA championship roster this past season.

Huff's Exhibit 10 deal will give him a chance to compete in Washington's training camp and have a chance to potentially earn a two-way contract with the franchise.

Both Hauser and Huff hope to turn their successful college careers into professional success.