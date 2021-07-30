Basketball notebook: Huff, Hauser agree to deals with NBA teams

Sam Hauser and Jay Huff did not hear their names called in the NBA Draft on Thursday night, but both former Virginia standouts will have a chance to make an NBA roster.
Hauser agreed to a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics, while Huff agreed to an exhibit 10 contract with the Washington Wizards.
Agreeing to a two-way contract means Hauser will likely spend the bulk of his rookie season playing for the Maine Celtics, Boston's NBA G League affiliate. Hauser could also see limited time on the Celtics' main roster.
Hauser becomes the latest former Virginia player to earn a two-way NBA contract. That list also includes Mamadi Diakite, who began the 2020-21 season on a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. After a standout season in the G League, Diakite earned a standard NBA contract with Milwaukee in April and was part of the Bucks' NBA championship roster this past season.
Huff's Exhibit 10 deal will give him a chance to compete in Washington's training camp and have a chance to potentially earn a two-way contract with the franchise.
Both Hauser and Huff hope to turn their successful college careers into professional success.
Hauser shined in his one season at Virginia after transferring from Marquette, leading the Cavaliers in scoring (16 ppg) and 3-pointers (63). He was among the team's best shooters, hitting 50.3 percent of his shots from the field, including 41.7 percent from 3-point range, and was second on the team in rebounding (6.8 rpg).
Huff, who was part of Virginia's 2019 national championship team, averaged career highs in points (13.0 ppg), rebounds (7.1 rpg) and blocked shots (2.64 bpg) during his final season with the Cavaliers.
Simms heads to Knicks
Hauser and Huff weren't the only players with local ties to agree to a deal with an NBA teams after the draft.
Former Blue Ridge star Aamir Simms agreed to a free agent deal with the New York Knicks. Details of Simms' contract were not announced.
After a standout high school career a Blue Ridge, Simms was a two-time All-ACC selection during his college career at Clemson.
The Palmyra native is one of only four players in Clemson history to finish his college career with 1,000 points, 600 rebounds, 150 assists, 75 steals and 75 blocks, joining Trevor Booker, Horace Grant and Larry Nance.
"I’m so ready to hoop!," Simms wrote on his Twitter feed after agreeing to the deal. "This chip on my shoulder is larger than you all could ever imagine!"
UVa gets commitment
The Virginia men's basketball team picked up a commitment from guard Leon Bond on Friday. Bond, who announced his commitment to the Cavaliers on his Twitter feed, is a 6-foot-5 guard from Milwaukee.
Bone, who is rated as a four-star recruit by 247sports, will be part of the Cavaliers' 2022 recruiting class. He chose Virginia over offers from Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati and Marquette, according to 247sports.
Bond becomes the second member of UVa's 2022 recruiting class, joining Poca, West Virginia guard Isaac McKneely.
"Super excited to have you join me brotha!," McKneely wrote to Bond after his commitment. "Let’s work!"